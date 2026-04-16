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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Avoided Samosas For 15 Years, Reveals Why

Akshay Kumar Avoided Samosas For 15 Years, Reveals Why

Akshay Kumar reveals why he hasn’t eaten a samosa in 15 years during Wheel of Fortune. The reason may surprise fans.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar revealed he hasn't eaten samosas in 15 years.
  • Acidity, not diet, prompted his decision to avoid samosas.
  • He humorously recalled not eating samosas while filming related song.
  • Kumar maintains a disciplined, health-focused lifestyle at 59.

Bollywood's fitness icon Akshay Kumar is known for his disciplined lifestyle, but one revelation has recently caught fans off guard. While promoting his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune India, the actor shared an unexpected detail about his eating habits, he hasn’t touched a samosa in 15 years. But why would someone give up one of India’s most loved snacks?

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar Film Earns Rs 2.55 Cr, Sells Over 34,000 Tickets

A Question That Sparked The Reveal

During the show, a contestant put the actor on spot with a direct question, he asked, “Sir, is it true that you haven’t eaten a single samosa in the past 15 years?”

Akshay responded with a smile, “What’s wrong with that?”

The Real Reason Behind It

Putting speculation to rest, the actor clarified that his decision had nothing to do with dieting or weight concerns. Instead, it was purely health-related.

“I haven’t stopped eating samosas because of dieting or concerns about weight gain; rather, they give me acidity. In such cases, I have to keep myself away from them to avoid any discomfort.”

His candid admission offered a practical insight, sometimes even the simplest choices are guided by personal well-being rather than strict fitness goals.

ALSO READ: ‘Did Everything Except Joining Jio As Technician’: Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Tajinder Bagga’s Rant Goes Viral, Company Responds

A Throwback That Got Everyone Laughing

Adding a humorous twist, Akshay recalled an incident from his earlier days.

“Even when I was shooting the song ‘Jab Tak Rahega Samosa Mein Aloo’, I didn’t eat a single samosa.”

The irony of filming a song centred around samosas without actually eating one left everyone on set amused.

At 59, Akshay Kumar continues to set benchmarks for fitness and discipline in Bollywood. Known for his structured routine, he follows a lifestyle that prioritises health above all else. From early mornings to timely dinners, often before 7 pm, his habits reflect consistency and control.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Akshay Kumar given up samosas?

Yes, Akshay Kumar revealed he hasn't eaten a samosa in 15 years. This was shared while promoting his film and hosting a show.

Why did Akshay Kumar stop eating samosas?

Akshay Kumar stopped eating samosas not for dieting or weight reasons, but because they cause him acidity. He avoids them to prevent discomfort.

Did Akshay Kumar eat samosas while filming a song about them?

No, surprisingly, Akshay Kumar did not eat any samosas even when filming the song 'Jab Tak Rahega Samosa Mein Aloo'. This detail amused his co-stars.

What is Akshay Kumar's current age and fitness reputation?

At 59, Akshay Kumar is known as Bollywood's fitness icon. He maintains a disciplined lifestyle that prioritizes health, including early mornings and timely dinners.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Akshay Kumar Fitness
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