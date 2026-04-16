Akshay Kumar Avoided Samosas For 15 Years, Reveals Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar revealed he hasn't eaten samosas in 15 years.

Acidity, not diet, prompted his decision to avoid samosas.

He humorously recalled not eating samosas while filming related song.

Kumar maintains a disciplined, health-focused lifestyle at 59.

Bollywood's fitness icon Akshay Kumar is known for his disciplined lifestyle, but one revelation has recently caught fans off guard. While promoting his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune India, the actor shared an unexpected detail about his eating habits, he hasn’t touched a samosa in 15 years. But why would someone give up one of India’s most loved snacks?

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A Question That Sparked The Reveal

During the show, a contestant put the actor on spot with a direct question, he asked, “Sir, is it true that you haven’t eaten a single samosa in the past 15 years?”

Akshay responded with a smile, “What’s wrong with that?”

The Real Reason Behind It

Putting speculation to rest, the actor clarified that his decision had nothing to do with dieting or weight concerns. Instead, it was purely health-related.

“I haven’t stopped eating samosas because of dieting or concerns about weight gain; rather, they give me acidity. In such cases, I have to keep myself away from them to avoid any discomfort.”

His candid admission offered a practical insight, sometimes even the simplest choices are guided by personal well-being rather than strict fitness goals.

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A Throwback That Got Everyone Laughing

Adding a humorous twist, Akshay recalled an incident from his earlier days.

“Even when I was shooting the song ‘Jab Tak Rahega Samosa Mein Aloo’, I didn’t eat a single samosa.”

The irony of filming a song centred around samosas without actually eating one left everyone on set amused.

At 59, Akshay Kumar continues to set benchmarks for fitness and discipline in Bollywood. Known for his structured routine, he follows a lifestyle that prioritises health above all else. From early mornings to timely dinners, often before 7 pm, his habits reflect consistency and control.