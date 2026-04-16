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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan To Play Ashneer Grover In Upcoming Biopic: Report

Aamir Khan To Play Ashneer Grover In Upcoming Biopic: Report

Reports suggest Aamir Khan has agreed to star in an Ashneer Grover biopic directed and produced by Rahul Mody. The film is reportedly in pre-production stage.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan reportedly to play Ashneer Grover in biopic.
  • The film will be based on Grover's startup journey.
  • Grover's autobiography 'Doglapan' documents his life story.
  • This role marks a potential shift in Khan's choices.

Is Aamir Khan preparing to step into the world of startups and controversy for his next big screen outing? According to the reports by Bollywood Hungama, the superstar may soon be seen portraying one of India’s most talked-about entrepreneurs in an upcoming biopic that is already generating significant buzz.

After his last full-fledged theatrical lead role in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), followed by the smaller release Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), Aamir Khan has been carefully evaluating his next major project. While several biopic ideas have been discussed over time, it now appears that one subject may have finally stood out.

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Aamir Khan's Upcoming Film

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan has reportedly given the green signal to a biopic based on Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of fintech platform BharatPe and a widely recognised face from Shark Tank India.

The source quoted in the report stated, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It's in the pre-production stage. It's also very relatable as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today's audience."

If the project moves forward as reported, it would mark a striking shift for Aamir, who has often been drawn to emotionally driven, socially relevant narratives and biographical stories.

Inspired By A Real-Life Success Story

The biopic is believed to be inspired by Ashneer Grover’s journey, which has already been documented in his book Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups. His rise in the startup ecosystem, coupled with his outspoken personality, has made him a recognisable name far beyond the business world.

Interestingly, Grover himself had previously acknowledged that a film adaptation of his story was in discussion. In past interviews and social media interactions on X, he has even spoken about casting preferences, stating that he would not be rigid about who plays him, as long as the story is handled well.

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About Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover is best known as the co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe. He rose to widespread fame after appearing as a sharp, no-nonsense investor on Shark Tank India, where his blunt remarks and straightforward approach quickly went viral.

Over the years, he has remained in the spotlight for his entrepreneurial journey, outspoken views, and controversies within India’s startup ecosystem, making his life story a compelling subject for a potential film adaptation.

While there has been no official confirmation from Aamir Khan or the makers, the idea of him stepping into the role of a modern startup figure has already sparked curiosity. If true, it could mark one of the most unusual and contemporary biopic choices in recent Bollywood history.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Aamir Khan reportedly set to star in a new biopic?

Yes, reports suggest Aamir Khan has agreed to star in a biopic. The film is said to be in the pre-production stage.

Who is the biopic about?

The biopic is reportedly based on Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe and a personality from Shark Tank India.

What inspired this biopic?

The film is believed to be inspired by Ashneer Grover's journey, which is also documented in his autobiography, 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups'.

Has Ashneer Grover commented on a film adaptation of his life?

Yes, Ashneer Grover has previously acknowledged discussions about a film adaptation of his story and has mentioned his views on casting.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Ashneer Grover ENtertainment News Aamir Khar
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