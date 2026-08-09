'I Know How To Stand My Ground': Netanyahu Rejects 'Great Friend' Trump’s Gaza Plan

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English NewsNewsWorldNetanyahu Rejects 'Great Friend' Trump’s 15-Point Gaza Plan, Says No Israeli Pullout Without Hamas Disarmament

Netanyahu Rejects 'Great Friend' Trump’s 15-Point Gaza Plan, Says No Israeli Pullout Without Hamas Disarmament

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Trump’s 15-point Gaza peace plan, saying Israel won’t withdraw until Hamas is disarmed. Hamas has linked disarmament to an Israeli pullout and end to attacks.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Israeli PM rejected US peace plan over Hamas disarmament.
  • Israel demands genuine Hamas disarmament before any military withdrawal.
  • Hamas links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, ending all aggression.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15-point Gaza peace plan, insisting that Israel will not withdraw its forces until Hamas is “genuinely” disarmed.

“The State of Israel rejects the 15-point document,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting, adding that the Israeli military would not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed.

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Netanyahu Rejects Gaza Pullout Before Hamas Disarmament

Netanyahu said Israel would continue to thwart threats against its forces and citizens, arguing that Hamas’ disarmament could not be merely “fictitious”.

He said Israel was discussing the way forward with US officials, noting that some of their proposals were acceptable while others were not.

“I have great appreciation for President Trump,” Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting. “He is a great friend of ours in the White House. I greatly appreciate the historic partnership with the United States against Iran’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons. And I want to emphasize again: With an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

“Unlike all those who preach to us, we are doing what needs to be done for Israel’s security, and we can and know how to stand our ground even against our very best friends when necessary,” he said.

Hamas Links Disarmament To Israeli Withdrawal

Trump’s Board of Peace said last month that it had reached an agreement for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.

Hamas, however, said handing over its heavy weapons was conditional on Israel ending “all forms of aggression” and withdrawing its forces from Gaza.

Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza despite agreeing to an initial ceasefire last October.

Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Faces Fresh Setback

Trump had described the plan as a major step towards lasting peace and security after Hamas said it had accepted a proposal for the disarmament of armed groups in Gaza.

The roadmap envisages the creation of a Board of Peace to oversee implementation, alongside Hamas’ disarmament, an Israeli military withdrawal and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Also Read: ‘No Batons, Bullets Only Dialogue’: Hemant Soren Promises Justice To JPSC-JSSC Protesters

Netanyahu’s rejection marks another challenge for the US-backed plan, with the Israeli prime minister also facing pressure from far-right allies to abandon the proposed arrangement. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called the draft “not acceptable”.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reject Trump's Gaza peace plan?

Netanyahu rejected the plan because Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza until Hamas is genuinely disarmed. He insists the disarmament cannot be merely

What are the main components of Trump's Gaza peace plan?

The plan envisages the creation of a Board of Peace to oversee implementation, alongside Hamas's disarmament, an Israeli military withdrawal, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Netanyahu US Israel US IRan War 15 Point Gaza Plan
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