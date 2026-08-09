'I Know How To Stand My Ground': Netanyahu Rejects 'Great Friend' Trump’s Gaza Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli PM rejected US peace plan over Hamas disarmament.

Israel demands genuine Hamas disarmament before any military withdrawal.

Hamas links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, ending all aggression.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15-point Gaza peace plan, insisting that Israel will not withdraw its forces until Hamas is “genuinely” disarmed.

“The State of Israel rejects the 15-point document,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting, adding that the Israeli military would not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed.

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Netanyahu Rejects Gaza Pullout Before Hamas Disarmament

Netanyahu said Israel would continue to thwart threats against its forces and citizens, arguing that Hamas’ disarmament could not be merely “fictitious”.

He said Israel was discussing the way forward with US officials, noting that some of their proposals were acceptable while others were not.

“I have great appreciation for President Trump,” Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting. “He is a great friend of ours in the White House. I greatly appreciate the historic partnership with the United States against Iran’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons. And I want to emphasize again: With an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

“Unlike all those who preach to us, we are doing what needs to be done for Israel’s security, and we can and know how to stand our ground even against our very best friends when necessary,” he said.

Hamas Links Disarmament To Israeli Withdrawal

Trump’s Board of Peace said last month that it had reached an agreement for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.

Hamas, however, said handing over its heavy weapons was conditional on Israel ending “all forms of aggression” and withdrawing its forces from Gaza.

Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza despite agreeing to an initial ceasefire last October.

Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Faces Fresh Setback

Trump had described the plan as a major step towards lasting peace and security after Hamas said it had accepted a proposal for the disarmament of armed groups in Gaza.

The roadmap envisages the creation of a Board of Peace to oversee implementation, alongside Hamas’ disarmament, an Israeli military withdrawal and the reconstruction of Gaza.

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Netanyahu’s rejection marks another challenge for the US-backed plan, with the Israeli prime minister also facing pressure from far-right allies to abandon the proposed arrangement. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called the draft “not acceptable”.