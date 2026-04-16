Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut defends calling Rahul Gandhi a 'tapori'.

Ranaut cites Gandhi's parliamentary analogy as uncomfortable.

She argues Gandhi lacks formal etiquette and respect.

Critics defended Gandhi, calling Ranaut's claims funny.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut courted controversy after calling Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi a “tapori” in March this year, and claimed that women MPs feel “uncomfortable” around him. In a recent conversation with news agency ANI, she defended her comment and questioned what she described as the standard of political conduct being displayed by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Ranaut said that she sees no reason to elevate Rahul Gandhi’s stature if, in her view, his behaviour does not warrant it.

Kangana On ‘Tapori’ Remark For Rahul Gandhi

“I have respect for everybody. But I cannot pretend unnecessarily to put a crown on his head, which he doesn't deserve. Why should I glorify him? Is that the standard of opposition that we are setting and the standard of conduct that we're talking about? In Mumbai, a tapori is someone who may not have formal etiquette,” she told ANI.

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She further raised objections to an analogy Gandhi used in Parliament involving the martial art jiu-jitsu, where he referred to terms such as “grip” and “choke”. According to Ranaut, the manner in which the analogy was explained made several women uncomfortable, even if it may not have been intended that way.

"He was going from one body part to another. All the women were uncomfortable. Maybe it was not any double meaning, but it was very uncomfortable. There is no point in giving kushti classes there. He's like, ‘I’m making the base of my argument,’ and people were like, ‘Can you please move on?’ We should not encourage this,” she said.

She further explained that “tapori” is a slang term used in Mumbai to describe someone who lacks formal etiquette.

What Had Kangana Ranaut Said?

While speaking to news agency IANS, Kangana said that women parliamentarians feel uncomfortable around Rahul Gandhi because of the way he speaks to people. She alleged that he often interrupts or “heckles” people during interviews and public interactions.

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“Hum mahilaon ko bahut zyada unko dekhkar uncomfortable feel hota hai, kyunki ekdum jaise tapori ki tarah wo aate hain aur kisi ko bhi ‘aae tu aise karke, tu tadak kar’ kehte hain. [We women feel very uncomfortable seeing him, because he comes across like a street thug and talks to people rudely, saying things like ‘hey you, do this’ in a rough, disrespectful way],” Kangana told IANS.

She, however, said that the behaviour of his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, who is an MP from Wayanad, is “good”.

“He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame,” she said.

At the time, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi defended Rahul Gandhi and termed Kangana’s allegations “funny”.

“There could be personal or political disagreements, but saying something like this about Rahul ji is wrong. I have seen Rahul ji’s commitment towards the upliftment of women and respecting them. It is a bit funny to put such allegations on a person who comes from a family full of women leaders,” she had said.