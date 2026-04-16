Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Doubles Down On ‘Tapori’ Remark For Rahul Gandhi, Questions His Parliament Conduct

Kangana Ranaut Doubles Down On ‘Tapori’ Remark For Rahul Gandhi, Questions His Parliament Conduct

Kangana Ranaut said that women MPs feel uncomfortable around Rahul Gandhi because of the way he speaks to people.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut defends calling Rahul Gandhi a 'tapori'.
  • Ranaut cites Gandhi's parliamentary analogy as uncomfortable.
  • She argues Gandhi lacks formal etiquette and respect.
  • Critics defended Gandhi, calling Ranaut's claims funny.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut courted controversy after calling Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi a “tapori” in March this year, and claimed that women MPs feel “uncomfortable” around him. In a recent conversation with news agency ANI, she defended her comment and questioned what she described as the standard of political conduct being displayed by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Ranaut said that she sees no reason to elevate Rahul Gandhi’s stature if, in her view, his behaviour does not warrant it.

Kangana On ‘Tapori’ Remark For Rahul Gandhi

“I have respect for everybody. But I cannot pretend unnecessarily to put a crown on his head, which he doesn't deserve. Why should I glorify him? Is that the standard of opposition that we are setting and the standard of conduct that we're talking about? In Mumbai, a tapori is someone who may not have formal etiquette,” she told ANI.

ALSO READ| Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: Vijay’s Film Likely To Get U/A Certification, Release Date Expected Soon

She further raised objections to an analogy Gandhi used in Parliament involving the martial art jiu-jitsu, where he referred to terms such as “grip” and “choke”. According to Ranaut, the manner in which the analogy was explained made several women uncomfortable, even if it may not have been intended that way.

"He was going from one body part to another. All the women were uncomfortable. Maybe it was not any double meaning, but it was very uncomfortable. There is no point in giving kushti classes there. He's like, ‘I’m making the base of my argument,’ and people were like, ‘Can you please move on?’ We should not encourage this,” she said.

She further explained that “tapori” is a slang term used in Mumbai to describe someone who lacks formal etiquette.

What Had Kangana Ranaut Said?

While speaking to news agency IANS, Kangana said that women parliamentarians feel uncomfortable around Rahul Gandhi because of the way he speaks to people. She alleged that he often interrupts or “heckles” people during interviews and public interactions.

ALSO READ| Bhooth Bangla First Review OUT! How Is Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy?

“Hum mahilaon ko bahut zyada unko dekhkar uncomfortable feel hota hai, kyunki ekdum jaise tapori ki tarah wo aate hain aur kisi ko bhi ‘aae tu aise karke, tu tadak kar’ kehte hain. [We women feel very uncomfortable seeing him, because he comes across like a street thug and talks to people rudely, saying things like ‘hey you, do this’ in a rough, disrespectful way],” Kangana told IANS.

She, however, said that the behaviour of his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, who is an MP from Wayanad, is “good”.

“He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame,” she said.

At the time, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi defended Rahul Gandhi and termed Kangana’s allegations “funny”.

“There could be personal or political disagreements, but saying something like this about Rahul ji is wrong. I have seen Rahul ji’s commitment towards the upliftment of women and respecting them. It is a bit funny to put such allegations on a person who comes from a family full of women leaders,” she had said.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kangana Ranaut call Rahul Gandhi a 'tapori'?

Kangana Ranaut used the term 'tapori' to describe Rahul Gandhi, suggesting he lacks formal etiquette and exhibits behavior that makes women MPs uncomfortable. She questioned the standard of political conduct he displays in Parliament.

What specific comment by Rahul Gandhi made women uncomfortable, according to Kangana Ranaut?

Ranaut stated that Rahul Gandhi's analogy in Parliament involving jiu-jitsu terms like 'grip' and 'choke' made women uncomfortable due to the way it was explained, regardless of his intent.

How does Kangana Ranaut define 'tapori'?

In Mumbai, a 'tapori' is slang for someone who may not have formal etiquette. Ranaut used this term to describe Rahul Gandhi's manner of speaking and interacting with people.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi?

Ranaut contrasted Rahul Gandhi's behavior with that of his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, stating that Priyanka's conduct is 'good' and suggesting Rahul should emulate it.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi KANGANA RANAUT PARLIAMENT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Doubles Down On ‘Tapori’ Remark For Rahul Gandhi, Questions His Parliament Conduct
Kangana Ranaut Doubles Down On ‘Tapori’ Remark For Rahul Gandhi, Questions His Parliament Conduct
Celebrities
Hera Pheri 3 On Cards? Akshay Kumar Gives Update During Instagram Live
Hera Pheri 3 On Cards? Akshay Kumar Gives Update During Instagram Live
Celebrities
'This Isn't A Show To Say Hello Guys': Khesari Lal Yadav Targets Abhishek Malhan In Battleground 2 Promo
'This Isn't A Show To Say Hello Guys': Khesari Lal Yadav Targets Abhishek Malhan In Battleground 2 Promo
Celebrities
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Yet To Lock Release Date, Makers Rule Out OTT Premiere: Reports
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Yet To Lock Release Date, Makers Rule Out OTT Premiere: Reports
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Devyani Jaipuria
Devyani Jaipuria
Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right: How The Supreme Court’s Ruling Can Drive Real Change
Opinion
Embed widget