Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot sparks casting debate online.

Akashdeep Saigal dismisses online trolls as insecurities and noise.

Saigal expresses strong faith in Ektaa Kapoor's visionary leadership.

The legacy show returns with original and new cast members.

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned with a fresh chapter, and it's not just nostalgia that people are talking about. The reboot has sparked an unexpected debate, with Akashdeep Saigal’s casting drawing attention online. The actor, once seen as Smriti Irani’s on-screen son, now steps into the role of her grandson and the internet has plenty to say.

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Akashdeep Saigal Shuts Down Trolling

Speaking to Mid-Day, the actor addressed the chatter head-on, making it clear he sees little value in online criticism.

Saigal’s response is firm, almost philosophical. For him, the conversation isn’t about numbers or perception. He said, “The truth is right there, and it simply cannot be manipulated by a few insecurities. Think about it: we can’t even control the hair growing on our own heads; it just grows. So why try to fight destiny or a universal calling? The trolling you see online is just noise. It comes from the fear and insecurities of a few people who are hiding behind screens. But that kind of shallow negativity never lasts.”

Faith In Ektaa Kapoor’s Vision

The actor also made it clear that his confidence in producer Ektaa Kapoor remains unshaken. He credits her creative instinct as a driving force behind the show’s enduring success.

“If Ektaa Kapoor and I sat around worrying about a few loud critics instead of focusing on the millions of people who actually love and celebrate this show, the greatest stories would never get made or told. Ekta is a visionary; she doesn’t ask for permission, and she never has. She knows exactly what she is doing, rooted in her faith and Mata Rani’s grace.”

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A Legacy Show Enters A New Era

When it first aired in 2000, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi quickly became a household staple, with Smriti Irani’s Tulsi emerging as one of Indian TV’s most iconic characters. The show ran successfully for eight years before wrapping up in 2008.

Now, with its 2025 revival, Ektaa Kapoor has brought back familiar faces including Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Shakti Anand. At the same time, a younger ensemble, featuring Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma and Tanisha Mehta, introduces a new dynamic to the story.