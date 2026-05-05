Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unfinished VFX in 'Naagin 7' exposed set elements, sparking viewer reactions.

Visible blue screen and rigging wires revealed production's behind-the-scenes process.

Ekta Kapoor acknowledged error by resharing post about returning to office.

Lead actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary called the mistake human error.

Producer Ekta Kapoor finds herself at the centre of an online storm after a glaring technical slip made it to air. With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary leading the show, viewers were left stunned when an unedited scene from Naagin 7's latest episode exposed more than it should have, sparking a flood of reactions online.

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Unedited VFX Scene Leaves Viewers Stunned

Serial itna real tha ki set hi expose kar diya 😭😭#Naagin7 pic.twitter.com/lkO2Pna61H — Hariom Hudda (@Hariomhudda8949) May 4, 2026

In a recent episode, an action sequence aired without the necessary visual effects being completed. The blue screen, commonly used during filming, remained clearly visible in the background. Within minutes, clips of the scene spread rapidly across social media, with users questioning the production standards and post-production oversight.

What caught attention wasn’t just the missing background. The scene also revealed wires and rigging equipment used to suspend actors during stunts, pulling back the curtain on what is usually a seamless on-screen illusion.

Viral Clip Triggers Online Frenzy

The moment quickly snowballed into a trending topic, with viewers sharing memes and reactions. One viral post summed up the mood online, joking about how the show looked so “real” that it ended up exposing its own set.

The incident, though brief on screen, has had a lasting impact online, raising eyebrows and fuelling debate about quality control in high-profile television productions.

Ekta Kapoor Responds To The Backlash

(Image Source: Instagram/@ektarkapoor)

As criticism mounted, Ekta Kapoor addressed the situation in her own understated way. She reshared a post on Instagram suggesting that she headed straight to the office from Thailand after noticing the error.

Her response was short but telling. Captioning the repost, she wrote, 'Egggjactlyyyy.'

The one-word reply seemed to acknowledge the situation without elaborating further, but it didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

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'This Is A Human Error' Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Lead actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also weighed in on the controversy, choosing a lighter tone while addressing the issue. Speaking to paparazzi, she said, “Okay, we saw it too… oh, you saw it as well, wow…. It’s a human error. What can we really say now? Work is being done on it so that such a mistake doesn’t happen in the future. Guys, it’s a human error, it happens sometimes.”