An unedited scene aired, revealing the blue screen and rigging equipment used for stunts. This exposed the behind-the-scenes process of the production.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash
Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder.
- Unfinished VFX in 'Naagin 7' exposed set elements, sparking viewer reactions.
- Visible blue screen and rigging wires revealed production's behind-the-scenes process.
- Ekta Kapoor acknowledged error by resharing post about returning to office.
- Lead actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary called the mistake human error.
Producer Ekta Kapoor finds herself at the centre of an online storm after a glaring technical slip made it to air. With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary leading the show, viewers were left stunned when an unedited scene from Naagin 7's latest episode exposed more than it should have, sparking a flood of reactions online.
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Unedited VFX Scene Leaves Viewers Stunned
Serial itna real tha ki set hi expose kar diya 😭😭#Naagin7 pic.twitter.com/lkO2Pna61H— Hariom Hudda (@Hariomhudda8949) May 4, 2026
In a recent episode, an action sequence aired without the necessary visual effects being completed. The blue screen, commonly used during filming, remained clearly visible in the background. Within minutes, clips of the scene spread rapidly across social media, with users questioning the production standards and post-production oversight.
What caught attention wasn’t just the missing background. The scene also revealed wires and rigging equipment used to suspend actors during stunts, pulling back the curtain on what is usually a seamless on-screen illusion.
Viral Clip Triggers Online Frenzy
The moment quickly snowballed into a trending topic, with viewers sharing memes and reactions. One viral post summed up the mood online, joking about how the show looked so “real” that it ended up exposing its own set.
The incident, though brief on screen, has had a lasting impact online, raising eyebrows and fuelling debate about quality control in high-profile television productions.
Ekta Kapoor Responds To The Backlash
As criticism mounted, Ekta Kapoor addressed the situation in her own understated way. She reshared a post on Instagram suggesting that she headed straight to the office from Thailand after noticing the error.
Her response was short but telling. Captioning the repost, she wrote, 'Egggjactlyyyy.'
The one-word reply seemed to acknowledge the situation without elaborating further, but it didn’t go unnoticed by fans.
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'This Is A Human Error' Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Lead actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also weighed in on the controversy, choosing a lighter tone while addressing the issue. Speaking to paparazzi, she said, “Okay, we saw it too… oh, you saw it as well, wow…. It’s a human error. What can we really say now? Work is being done on it so that such a mistake doesn’t happen in the future. Guys, it’s a human error, it happens sometimes.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What technical slip occurred in the latest episode of Ekta Kapoor's show?
How did viewers react to the unedited scene?
Viewers were stunned and took to social media, sharing clips, memes, and questioning the production standards. The incident quickly became a trending topic.
How did Ekta Kapoor respond to the backlash?
Ekta Kapoor reposted a message on Instagram suggesting she went to the office from Thailand after noticing the error. She captioned it with a single word: 'Egggjactlyyyy.'
What did lead actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary say about the incident?
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary described the incident as a 'human error' and stated that work is being done to prevent future mistakes. She acknowledged that such things happen sometimes.