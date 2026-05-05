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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAbhishek Banerjee Reveals Why Amitabh Bachchan Got Upset When He Touched His Feet

Abhishek Banerjee Reveals Why Amitabh Bachchan Got Upset When He Touched His Feet

Abhishek Banerjee recalled touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet during their first meeting, which upset the actor. He later learned Big B prefers equality on set and doesn’t like such gestures.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Banerjee's first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan saw him upset.
  • Banerjee touched Bachchan's feet; he dislikes perceived hierarchy.
  • Bachchan values professionalism, treating all actors as equals.
  • Both actors star in upcoming film 'Section 84'.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee, who gained popularity for his role as Jana in Stree, recently shared an interesting incident about his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan. The actor revealed that Big B once got upset with him when he touched his feet out of respect.

Why did Amitabh Bachchan Get Upset?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Abhishek recalled that during their first meeting on set, he became extremely emotional. He said he was trembling and had goosebumps, as working with Amitabh Bachchan was a very special moment for him.

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He shared, “Naturally, I touched his feet. But he got very upset and immediately said, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’ I was confused because in Indian families we are taught to touch elders’ feet. Later, I spoke to director Ribhu Dasgupta, who told me that Amitabh sir doesn’t like it because it creates a hierarchy. Once you do that, you are no longer just co-actors - you place him on a higher pedestal.”

'No One Is As Professional As Amitabh Bachchan'

Abhishek further praised Amitabh Bachchan’s professionalism, saying that he treats everyone as equals so that no one feels inferior while performing. He added that Amitabh does not want to appear like an “older figure” on set but rather as a co-actor and colleague.

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He said, “He is extremely professional and has no ego at all. Among all the actors I have worked with, including younger ones, no one is as professional as Amitabh Bachchan.”

Abhishek And Amitabh In Section 84

Abhishek Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Rhea Vij in key roles. The shooting has been completed, and the release date is yet to be announced.

Abhishek Banerjee’s Work Front

Abhishek was recently seen in the film Toaster, directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The film is available on Netflix.

He will next appear in Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, featuring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Amitabh Bachchan get upset when Abhishek Banerjee touched his feet?

Amitabh Bachchan got upset because he doesn't like it as it creates a hierarchy and places him on a higher pedestal than his co-actors.

How does Abhishek Banerjee describe Amitabh Bachchan's professionalism?

Abhishek Banerjee considers Amitabh Bachchan extremely professional with no ego, treating everyone as equals on set.

In which upcoming film will Abhishek Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan be seen together?

Abhishek Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in the film 'Section 84'.

What other projects is Abhishek Banerjee working on?

Abhishek Banerjee was recently in 'Toaster' and will next appear in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Amitabh Bachchan Section 84
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