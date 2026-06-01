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HomeSportsCricketICC Suspends Cricket Canada As Test Matches Get Radical Pink-Ball Twist

ICC Suspends Cricket Canada As Test Matches Get Radical Pink-Ball Twist

The ICC has suspended Cricket Canada over serious breaches and approved a pink-ball trial for Test matches to combat bad light at its board meeting.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricket Canada suspended by ICC for membership obligation breaches.
  • Canadian teams to play, funded through controlled alternate mechanism.
  • ICC to trial pink ball in red-ball Tests with agreement.
  • New Global Qualifier tournament established for T20 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council has suspended Cricket Canada with immediate effect following what it described as serious breaches of its membership obligations. The decision headlined a series of monumental rulings finalised during the high-profile ICC Board meetings held in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Canadian Administrative Crisis

Despite the immediate regulatory suspension, the governing body confirmed that Canadian national teams will be permitted to continue their scheduled participation in official international events. Furthermore, the players will continue to access essential competition funding through a highly controlled alternate mechanism.

This insulated financial structure was purposefully designed to ensure active athletes are not adversely affected by ongoing boardroom politics. Moving forward, Cricket Canada will be handed a strict set of administrative reinstatement conditions.

The national board's subsequent recovery progress will be monitored continuously by the global body's Normalisation Committee. This intervention aims to directly rectify the severe governance shortfalls and structural shortcomings currently plaguing the associate cricket board.

The Revolutionary Ball-Switch Trial

The executive board also formally approved a highly discussed proposal to trial the use of a pink ball during conventional red-ball Test matches. This optional playing condition remains entirely subject to prior agreement from both competing teams.

The tactical rule change will allow match officials to switch from a traditional red ball to a highly visible pink variant whenever poor light threatens an early interruption. This measure is designed to drastically reduce lost playing time.

The innovative trial proposal was first reported comprehensively ahead of the annual meetings. Additionally, the governing body confirmed it will jointly fund research projects alongside the Marylebone Cricket Club into stadium lighting technology.

The Global Qualification Revamps

The board also rubber-stamped a popular recommendation to establish a dedicated Global Qualifier tournament for future editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Management will now finalise a competitive structure for a 16-team tournament.

This strategic move successfully revives a unified global pathway for Associate nations. The decision follows substantial data showing a significant surge in global viewership and commercial interest regarding non-Full Member matches.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC Suspends Cricket Canada Pink Ball Test Match Trial Cricbuzz ICC Report T20 World Cup Global Qualifier Cricket Governance News.
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