Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor's personal details shared during call led to fraud.

Rs 85,000 withdrawn from account by unknown fraudsters.

Quick action by actor saved Rs 32,000 from being stolen.

Police investigating cyber fraud case against unknown persons.

TV actor Rahul Singh Tomar, who lives in Andheri (West), Mumbai, recently fell victim to a cyber fraud. The scammers managed to withdraw Rs 85,000 from his bank account. However, due to Rahul’s quick action, another Rs 32,000 was saved in his account. The Amboli Police have registered a case against unknown persons and started an investigation.

What Happened?

The incident took place on April 27, 2026, in the afternoon. Around 3:35 PM, Rahul received a call from an unknown number. The caller asked about his name, address, and profession. Since Rahul is associated with acting, he assumed it was related to a new project and shared basic information. However, shortly after the call, he realised something was wrong.

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Within just half an hour, around 4:05 PM, Rahul received a message stating that Rs 85,000 had been transferred from his account to a UPI ID named “Dongri Supriya.” The shocking part was that he had not made any transaction nor shared his OTP or UPI PIN with anyone. The money was deducted immediately after the call, indicating a planned digital fraud.

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Rahul Took Quick Action

As soon as he realised the fraud, Rahul immediately contacted his bank’s customer care and got his account blocked. He also registered a complaint on the cyber fraud helpline number 1930. During the investigation, it was found that the scammers attempted three more transactions of Rs 12,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 9,999 to the same UPI ID, but these failed due to the account being blocked in time.

Police are currently investigating the matter to trace the culprits.

Rahul Singh Tomar’s Work

Rahul Singh Tomar is a known face in the TV industry and has appeared in shows like Jamuna Paar, The Buddy Project, Gustakh Dil, and Crime Patrol. He has also been seen in web series like Salt City and Industry.