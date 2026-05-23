WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan Makes Cannes Debut With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in blue and pink gowns at Cannes.

Her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also graced the red carpet.

Pictures of the mother-daughter duo went viral online.

Fans praised their elegance and confident red carpet presence.

The pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes Film Festival 2026 are finally in the spotlight. The former Miss World first grabbed everyone’s attention with her stunning blue gown on the Cannes red carpet and later won hearts once again with her glamorous pink gown look during the evening event.

However, along with the actress, all eyes were also on her 14-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, whose pictures are now going viral across social media. Fans were quick to notice Aaradhya confidently accompanying her mother during the prestigious event, and many social media users praised her grace and presence on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Stuns In Pink Gown At Cannes

It is worth mentioning that Aaradhya Bachchan finally made her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival alongside her mother and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday evening.

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Just hours after turning heads in a stunning blue gown on the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya appeared in another glamorous look for the evening event. Pictures from the “Lights On Women’s Worth” event showed the actress looking gorgeous in a pastel pink gown designed by Sophie Couture.

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The outfit featured elegant floral detailing along with a flowing transparent cape, adding a dreamy and graceful touch to her overall appearance. Aishwarya kept her styling elegant and minimal, allowing the gown to stand out beautifully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aishwarya بالعربي (@aishwaryamyangel)

Fans React To Aishwarya And Aaradhya’s Appearance

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. While many praised Aishwarya for once again serving a stunning Cannes fashion moment, others could not stop talking about Aaradhya Bachchan’s presence at the event.

Several users also called the mother-daughter duo one of the biggest highlights from Cannes this year. From fashion pages to fan accounts, their pictures quickly started trending online, with fans showering them with compliments for their elegant and graceful appearance.