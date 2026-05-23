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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan Makes Cannes Debut With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan Makes Cannes Debut With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan made a stunning appearance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026. The mother-daughter duo’s glamorous looks and viral pictures have taken social media by storm.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 May 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in blue and pink gowns at Cannes.
  • Her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also graced the red carpet.
  • Pictures of the mother-daughter duo went viral online.
  • Fans praised their elegance and confident red carpet presence.

The pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes Film Festival 2026 are finally in the spotlight. The former Miss World first grabbed everyone’s attention with her stunning blue gown on the Cannes red carpet and later won hearts once again with her glamorous pink gown look during the evening event.

However, along with the actress, all eyes were also on her 14-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, whose pictures are now going viral across social media. Fans were quick to notice Aaradhya confidently accompanying her mother during the prestigious event, and many social media users praised her grace and presence on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Stuns In Pink Gown At Cannes

It is worth mentioning that Aaradhya Bachchan finally made her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival alongside her mother and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday evening.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Alia Bhatt Avoids Cameras In Viral Video, Fans Link It To Cannes Backlash

Just hours after turning heads in a stunning blue gown on the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya appeared in another glamorous look for the evening event. Pictures from the “Lights On Women’s Worth” event showed the actress looking gorgeous in a pastel pink gown designed by Sophie Couture.

ALSO READ | Inside Karishma Tanna’s Traditional Godh Bharai Ceremony with Varun Bangera | WATCH

The outfit featured elegant floral detailing along with a flowing transparent cape, adding a dreamy and graceful touch to her overall appearance. Aishwarya kept her styling elegant and minimal, allowing the gown to stand out beautifully.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aishwarya بالعربي (@aishwaryamyangel)

Fans React To Aishwarya And Aaradhya’s Appearance

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. While many praised Aishwarya for once again serving a stunning Cannes fashion moment, others could not stop talking about Aaradhya Bachchan’s presence at the event.

Several users also called the mother-daughter duo one of the biggest highlights from Cannes this year. From fashion pages to fan accounts, their pictures quickly started trending online, with fans showering them with compliments for their elegant and graceful appearance.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wear at the Cannes Film Festival 2026?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a stunning blue gown on the red carpet and a glamorous pastel pink gown by Sophie Couture for an evening event.

Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend Cannes with her daughter?

Yes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival with her 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

How did fans react to Aishwarya and Aaradhya's Cannes appearance?

Fans praised Aishwarya's fashion and Aaradhya's grace. Many considered the mother-daughter duo a highlight of the event.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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Aaradhya Bachchan Cannes 2026 Cannes Film Festival 2026 Aishwarya Rai Bchchan
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