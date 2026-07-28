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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMahira Sharma Responds To Trolls Over 'Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna' Remake

Mahira Sharma Responds To Trolls Over 'Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna' Remake

Mahira Sharma's 'Ranaji 2.0' released on July 27, has sparked online backlash, with many fans saying the remake of the iconic 'Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna' lacks the charm and nostalgia of the original.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
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  • She aimed to add personal energy, hoping audiences enjoy new version.

Mahira Sharma’s latest music video, Ranaji 2.0, has landed in the middle of a social media storm. The recreated version of the iconic 90s track Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna was released on YouTube on July 27, but instead of winning over audiences, it has drawn widespread criticism from fans who believe the original classic should have been left untouched. While the remake introduces a modern visual style and fresh choreography, many viewers have said it lacks the charm and nostalgia that made the original song a timeless favourite.

Fans Say The Remake Misses The Magic Of The Original

Soon after Ranaji 2.0 was released, social media platforms were flooded with reactions comparing Mahira Sharma’s performance to the original featuring Mamta Kulkarni. Many users criticised the remake, saying it failed to capture the spirit of the beloved classic.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@mahirasharma)

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Soon after, people flocked to the comments section. One wrote, “Stop ruining original songs.” Another added, “Rana ji will never forgive you for this.” and “Old is gold,” posted a third. Several viewers also said that the remake did not have the same impact or emotional appeal as the original, with one user writing that it “didn’t impress even one per cent.”

Mahira Sharma Responds To The Criticism

Reacting to the online backlash, Mahira Sharma acknowledged that recreating such an iconic song came with added expectations. She said there was naturally some pressure because audiences have strong emotional memories attached to the original track.

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The actress explained that her intention was to bring her own personality and energy to the performance while respecting the song’s original identity. She also praised the music, choreography and visual treatment of Ranaji 2.0, expressing hope that audiences would enjoy the new version as much as the team enjoyed creating it.

The original Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna featured in the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun and was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. Mamta Kulkarni’s memorable performance helped turn the song into one of the defining musical moments of the decade. Even today, it remains a nostalgic favourite, with many fans continuing to associate it with the glamour and carefree spirit of the 1990s.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the details of the original song,

The original song was featured in the 1995 blockbuster

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
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