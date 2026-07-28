Mahira Sharma Responds To Trolls Over 'Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna' Remake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She aimed to add personal energy, hoping audiences enjoy new version.

Mahira Sharma’s latest music video, Ranaji 2.0, has landed in the middle of a social media storm. The recreated version of the iconic 90s track Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna was released on YouTube on July 27, but instead of winning over audiences, it has drawn widespread criticism from fans who believe the original classic should have been left untouched. While the remake introduces a modern visual style and fresh choreography, many viewers have said it lacks the charm and nostalgia that made the original song a timeless favourite.

Fans Say The Remake Misses The Magic Of The Original

Soon after Ranaji 2.0 was released, social media platforms were flooded with reactions comparing Mahira Sharma’s performance to the original featuring Mamta Kulkarni. Many users criticised the remake, saying it failed to capture the spirit of the beloved classic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@mahirasharma)

ALSO READ | 'I Helped My Father Plan His Death': Ram Kapoor's Emotional Confession On Lock Upp 2 Leaves Contestants In Tears

Soon after, people flocked to the comments section. One wrote, “Stop ruining original songs.” Another added, “Rana ji will never forgive you for this.” and “Old is gold,” posted a third. Several viewers also said that the remake did not have the same impact or emotional appeal as the original, with one user writing that it “didn’t impress even one per cent.”

Mahira Sharma Responds To The Criticism

Reacting to the online backlash, Mahira Sharma acknowledged that recreating such an iconic song came with added expectations. She said there was naturally some pressure because audiences have strong emotional memories attached to the original track.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty Responds To Her Viral 'Don't Touch Reservation' Statement, Calls It ‘Malicious Garbage’

The actress explained that her intention was to bring her own personality and energy to the performance while respecting the song’s original identity. She also praised the music, choreography and visual treatment of Ranaji 2.0, expressing hope that audiences would enjoy the new version as much as the team enjoyed creating it.

The original Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna featured in the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun and was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. Mamta Kulkarni’s memorable performance helped turn the song into one of the defining musical moments of the decade. Even today, it remains a nostalgic favourite, with many fans continuing to associate it with the glamour and carefree spirit of the 1990s.