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English NewsNewsWorldPoK Protest Crackdown: Death Toll Rises To 22 In 24 Hours Amid Fresh Firing

PoK Protest Crackdown: Death Toll Rises To 22 In 24 Hours Amid Fresh Firing

The reported death toll in the PoK protest crackdown has risen to 22 in 24 hours, with India calling the so-called elections a sham exercise.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India reiterated PoK integral part, called elections a sham.

The reported death toll from the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has climbed after fresh firing was reported in Rawalakot and Mirpur, according to reports cited by sources. Demonstrators have continued to gather despite repeated attempts by Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Corps personnel to disperse them. As violence escalated, India reiterated that the so-called legislative assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir cannot alter its stated position that the entire region is an integral part of India.

Fresh Violence Reported

According to reports, Pakistani Rangers opened fire again on protesters in Rawalakot, where demonstrators remained gathered at Chinar Chowk despite intermittent firing. Sources claimed security personnel were positioned on rooftops overlooking the protest sites.

Separate reports from Mirpur alleged that Rangers fired at a group of 30-40 people heading towards Rawalakot, with three deaths reported. Based on these claims, the reported death toll over the past 24 hours has risen to 22.

Further reports also alleged that the bodies of those killed in Mirpur were kept at the District Headquarters Hospital, while relatives were not allowed to take possession of the bodies or meet injured family members. These claims could not be independently verified.

According to the same sources, the overall number of people killed since violence began on June 7 has now reached 96.

Also Read: PoK Unrest: Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On March To Muzaffarabad, 11 Dead

India Reiterates Stand

Responding to reports of violence during the so-called legislative assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that India's position on the region remains "clear, consistent and well known".

The MEA said the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas under Pakistan's "illegal and forcible occupation", are an integral and inalienable part of India.

It further described the ongoing electoral exercise as a "sham" intended to conceal Pakistan's illegal occupation and alleged human rights violations in the region.

The ministry also referred to the continuing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, stating they reflected public anger over what it described as Pakistan's economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative oppression. The remarks came as reports of continued firing and casualties added to concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the region.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif Says He Wants To Become PoK's Premier Amid Unrest Ahead Of Elections

Before You Go

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir Pakistan POK Protest
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