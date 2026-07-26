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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna And Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Breezy Summer Styles In Mumbai

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna And Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Breezy Summer Styles In Mumbai

A collection of Bollywood and television celebrities spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, including Karisma Kapoor at the airport and couples or groups like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi in Bandra.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
A collection of Bollywood and television celebrities spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, including Karisma Kapoor at the airport and couples or groups like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi in Bandra.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Gaurav Kapur, Kritika Kamra, and Aanya Singh look picture-perfect outside a Bandra restaurant.

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Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
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Popular Indian television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh were snapped by the paparazzi outside a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
Popular Indian television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh were snapped by the paparazzi outside a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
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Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur She was spotted by paparazzi outside a cafe in Bandra, Mumbai.
Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur She was spotted by paparazzi outside a cafe in Bandra, Mumbai.
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Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, her husband and actor Angad Bedi, and actress Karishma Tanna were snapped by the paparazzi outside Karishma Tanna's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, her husband and actor Angad Bedi, and actress Karishma Tanna were snapped by the paparazzi outside Karishma Tanna's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
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Television host and actor Gaurav Kapur, his wife and actress Kritika Kamra, and actress Aanya Singh were snapped by the paparazzi stepping out together outside a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
Television host and actor Gaurav Kapur, his wife and actress Kritika Kamra, and actress Aanya Singh were snapped by the paparazzi stepping out together outside a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
Published at : 26 Jul 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neha Dhupia Karisma Kapoor Karishma Tanna Angad Bedi Nakuul Mehta Mrunal Thakur Kritika Kamra Jankee Parekh Gaurav Kapur

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