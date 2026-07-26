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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna And Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Breezy Summer Styles In Mumbai
A collection of Bollywood and television celebrities spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, including Karisma Kapoor at the airport and couples or groups like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi in Bandra.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Gaurav Kapur, Kritika Kamra, and Aanya Singh look picture-perfect outside a Bandra restaurant.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna And Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Breezy Summer Styles In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai
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6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood Celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Rhea Chakraborty And Pragya Jaiswal Snapped In Mumbai
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6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ashish Chanchlani, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonal Chauhan, Yash, Ranbir kapoor, Tiger Shroff And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
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6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ananya Pandey, Raghav Juyal, Khushali Kumar And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
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6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry And Other Bollywood Celebrities Snapped In Bandra
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Mahira Sharma, Malaika Arora, and Anjali Tendulkar turn Bandra into a fashion runway with their off-duty styles
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna And Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Breezy Summer Styles In Mumbai
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5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai
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