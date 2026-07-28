Rahul Gandhi Slams Pralhad Joshi's Appointment, Calls Him 'Defender Of Rapists'

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English NewsNewsRahul Gandhi Slams Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister, Calls Him 'Defender Of Rapists'

Rahul Gandhi Slams Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister, Calls Him 'Defender Of Rapists'

Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had placed its faith in someone who is a "defender of rapists".

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi questioned Pralhad Joshi's appointment as Education Minister.
  • Remarks linked to Joshi defending 2018 Bilkis Bano convicts' release.
  • Supreme Court later cancelled convicts' early release as incompetent.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as Education Minister, saying he was "amazed" that the BJP had chosen him after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had placed its faith in someone who is a "defender of rapists".

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Speaking while the Lok Sabha debated a Bill proposing stricter action against paper leaks, Gandhi referred to the recent student protests over the education system.

"Look at the Education Minister of India, who after all these young people were protesting about the education system..." Gandhi said, before Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interjected, adding that "so many girls" were also agitating.

Continuing his remarks, Rahul Gandhi said, "... and so many girls are protesting. They have been beaten, they have been thrashed."

He then added, "The BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That's the most filthy type of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today."

Questioning the Prime Minister's decision, Gandhi further said, "It's strange. It's a strange reaction from the Prime Minister... that there are so many people in his cabinet, he could have chosen any one of them, but he chooses a person who protects rapists. Quite amazing."

ALSO READ: Why PM Modi Called Student Protesters 'Friends': BJP Shares Explanation

Reference To 2018 Bilkis Bano Convicts' Release

Joshi, a five-time Lok Sabha MP and one of the senior-most ministers in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, was serving as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister in 2018 when 11 men serving life sentences for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots were granted early release.

Defending the remission at the time, Joshi had said the convicts had spent "quite some time" in prison and that there was a legal provision for their release.

"When the government and the concerned people have taken the decision, I don't find anything wrong in it as it is a process of law," NDTV reported.

Joshi had also referred to the convicts' "good behaviour", an argument cited by the Gujarat government to justify the remission.

"After having been in prison for some time, if their behaviour...there are so many incidents, I don't want to get into that," he had said.

Supreme Court Verdict

In 2024, the Supreme Court cancelled the early release of the 11 convicts, holding that the remission order lacked competence.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister; Rijiju Calls It 'Character Assassination'

Before You Go

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Gandhi question Pralhad Joshi's appointment as Education Minister?

Rahul Gandhi questioned Pralhad Joshi's appointment, alleging he is a

What specific incident did Rahul Gandhi refer to regarding Pralhad Joshi?

Gandhi referred to Joshi's defense of the early release of 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case in 2018. Joshi had stated there was a legal provision for their release and noted their 'good behaviour'.

What was Pralhad Joshi's stance on the Bilkis Bano convicts' early release in 2018?

As Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Joshi defended the remission. He stated the convicts had spent

What was the Supreme Court's decision regarding the early release of the Bilkis Bano convicts?

In 2024, the Supreme Court cancelled the early release of the 11 convicts. The court ruled that the remission order issued earlier lacked competence.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi Monsoon Session Parliament Prahlad Joshi CONGRESS Rahul Gandhi Slams Prahlad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister Defender Of Rapists
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