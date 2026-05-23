Inside Karishma Tanna’s Traditional Godh Bharai Ceremony with Varun Bangera | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karishma Tanna shared her South Indian Godh Bharai ceremony.

The actor wore a saree; husband Varun wore kurta.

Tulu rituals and traditions were part of the celebration.

Couple announced pregnancy in April for August 2026.

Actor Karishma Tanna recently offered a glimpse into her South Indian-style Godh Bharai ceremony, celebrating the upcoming arrival of her first child with husband Varun Bangera. In an Instagram video shared on Friday, the actor gave fans a close look at the intimate family event and the traditional rituals that were part of the celebration.

Krishma Tanna's Baby Shower

In the video, Karishma was seen dressed in a traditional saree paired with gold jewellery, while Varun wore a white kurta. At one point during the ceremony, she expressed feeling a mix of emotions, saying she was nervous yet happy. The clip also showed Varun sharing a tender moment with her as he kissed her during the ongoing rituals.

Sharing the video, Karishma wrote, “Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together (sic).” She further reflected on the cultural experience, saying, “Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical, almost like living a dream we had only imagined (sic).” She added that the poojas, family blessings, and overall warmth of the occasion made the day feel “pure, emotional, and deeply special” for both her and her baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

She concluded her note by saying, “A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together (sic).”Varun belongs to a Mangalorean family background, while Karishma is from a Gujarati heritage.

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The Couple’s Relationship Timeline

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera started dating in 2021 and tied the knot in Mumbai in 2022. Earlier in April, Karishma announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a set of photos from a maternity shoot. The images featured the couple wearing caps labelled “Mom” and “Dad”. She captioned the post, “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026 (sic),” along with a pink heart with a bow emoji. The announcement received warm wishes from fans and members of the film and television industry.

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Karishma’s Work Journey

Karishma was last seen in the 2021 film Lahore Confidential and the 2023 web series Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta, where she portrayed journalist Jagruti Pathak. In 2024, she made a cameo appearance in Ananya Panday’s web series Call Me Bae. She is also widely known for her television roles in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin 3.