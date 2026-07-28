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English NewsNewsAbhijeet Dipke Warns Of Massive Protest If 'Harassment' Of Students Continues

Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Massive Protest If 'Harassment' Of Students Continues

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 07:51 PM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has warned of a "massive peaceful protest" if the alleged harassment of students by the police continues. In a post on X, Dipke accused the government of targeting and "witch-hunting" students and urged it to end the alleged crackdown.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
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