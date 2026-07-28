Explorer
Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Massive Protest If 'Harassment' Of Students Continues
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has warned of a "massive peaceful protest" if the alleged harassment of students by the police continues. In a post on X, Dipke accused the government of targeting and "witch-hunting" students and urged it to end the alleged crackdown.
If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 28, 2026
The Govt must stop targeting and witch-hunting students.
Before You Go
Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions
Top Headlines
News
Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Massive Protest If 'Harassment' Of Students Continues
India
'Priyanka Gandhi Should Prove It': Furious Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Hits Back
News
Rahul Gandhi Slams Pralhad Joshi's Appointment, Calls Him 'Defender Of Rapists'
India
Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules To Change From August 1; WCR Introduces Token System
India
8 Photos
Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion