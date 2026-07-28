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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDev Anand’s Son Suniel Anand Passes Away In London

Dev Anand’s Son Suniel Anand Passes Away In London

Suniel Anand, who had been unwell for quite some time, passed away in London at the age of 70.

Written By : Mritunjay Singh |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suniel Anand, Dev Anand's son, passed away aged 70.
  • He reportedly suffered a heart attack in London hospital.
  • Family confirmed his passing, requesting privacy and support.
  • Suniel acted in films and also directed movie 'Master'.

Suniel Anand, the son of legendary actor Dev Anand, has passed away at the age of 70 in London. He had reportedly been unwell for quite some time and is said to have suffered a heart attack, according to a report by The Indian Express. He is survived by his mother, Kalpana Kartik, and his sister, Devina.

Suniel Anand Death: Family Shares Statement

The news of Suniel's passing was confirmed by his niece, Gina Narang, who shared a heartfelt statement on behalf of the family. “With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful,” the statement read. 

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It added, “We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together.”

According to journalist Jaideep Pandey, Suniel reportedly suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning at a London hospital, the same hospital where Dev Anand breathed his last in 2011. His sister Devina Anand had travelled from Mumbai to London two days ago.

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Suniel Anand began his career in the late 1970s and early 1980s, working behind the scenes alongside his father, Dev Anand. He made his acting debut in 1984 with Anand Aur Anand, directed by Dev Anand. He later starred in Sameer Malkan’s Car Thief, Vijay Anand’s Main Tere Liye, and Master, a film he also directed and produced.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Suniel Anand's death?

Suniel Anand reportedly suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning in London. He had been unwell for quite some time.

Who are Suniel Anand's surviving family members?

Suniel Anand is survived by his mother, Kalpana Kartik, and his sister, Devina. His niece, Gina Narang, confirmed his passing.

Where did Suniel Anand pass away?

Suniel Anand passed away at the age of 70 in London. He died in the same London hospital where his father, Dev Anand, also passed away in 2011.

When did Suniel Anand begin his acting career?

Suniel Anand made his acting debut in 1984 with the film *Anand Aur Anand*. He had previously worked behind the scenes with his father in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
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