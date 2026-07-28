'India's Gen Z Wants Pakistan To End Cross-Border Terror': MEA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India reiterated PoJK is integral, called elections a cosmetic exercise.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a pointed response to reports that sections of Pakistan's Gen Z have expressed support for the recent CJP-led protests in India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indians, including Gen Z, have consistently demanded that Pakistan end its decades-long policy of sponsoring cross-border terrorism. He added that New Delhi hoped "their counterparts are taking due note."

MEA's Sharp Rejoinder

Responding to questions at a media briefing, Jaiswal said India was fully aware of Pakistan's record of sponsoring cross-border terrorism over several decades.

"The people of India, including Gen Z, have been demanding that Pakistan end its state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. We hope their counterparts are taking due note," he said, in an apparent response to reports that Pakistani youth had backed the CJP protests in India.

VIDEO | Delhi: On reports of Pakistani Gen-Z supporting CJP protest in India, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) says, “We are all aware that Pakistan has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism against India for several decades. The people of India, including Gen Z,… pic.twitter.com/iHWwiSyTDx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

His remarks came amid heightened political attention on the youth-led protests over alleged examination paper leaks, which recently prompted a series of announcements by the Centre and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read: PoK Protest Crackdown: Death Toll Rises To 22 In 24 Hours Amid Fresh Firing

India Reiterates PoJK Position

The remarks also came against the backdrop of India's renewed criticism of the so-called legislative assembly elections being held in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The MEA reiterated that India's position remains "clear, consistent and well known", maintaining that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas under Pakistan's "illegal and forcible occupation", are an integral and inalienable part of India.

It described the electoral exercise in PoJK as a "cosmetic exercise" aimed at concealing Pakistan's illegal occupation and alleged human rights abuses in the region. The ministry also pointed to continuing protests in the territory, saying they reflected public anger over what it called Pakistan's economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative oppression.

Jaiswal's comments underscore New Delhi's effort to keep the focus on Pakistan's record on cross-border terrorism and its position on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, even as the discussion over India's Gen Z protest movement draws attention across the border.

Also Read: PoJK Polls A 'Cosmetic Exercise' To Hide Illegal Occupation, Human Rights Abuses: MEA