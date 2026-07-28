Priyanka Attacks Pralhad's Appointment; Rijiju Calls It 'Character Assassination'

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English NewsNewsIndiaPriyanka Gandhi Attacks Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister; Rijiju Calls It 'Character Assassination'

Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister; Rijiju Calls It 'Character Assassination'

Priyanka Gandhi questioned appointment of Pralhad Joshi as Education Minister, triggering a BJP protest. Kiren Rijiju called her remarks "character assassination", while Joshi demanded an apology.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 06:31 PM (IST)

A political confrontation erupted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to appoint Pralhad Joshi as the new Education Minister, prompting sharp objections from the treasury benches.

Speaking during the Parliament Monsoon Session, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister had appointed as Education Minister a person who had supported the release of those convicted of raping a pregnant woman.

"Prime Minister Modi chose a new Education Minister and appointed a person to this position who had expressed support for the release of the rapists of a pregnant woman. What message has the Prime Minister sent to the crores of girls in this country through this decision? The message is loud and clear. There is no ambiguity about it," she said.

Also Read: 'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt

Rijiju Seeks Priyanka's Remarks Expunction From Parliament Records

Her remarks triggered immediate protests from the ruling side, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accusing the Congress leader of making defamatory statements.

Interrupting Priyanka Gandhi, Rijiju said the remarks amounted to "character assassination" and demanded that they be removed from the parliamentary record.

"When Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was speaking earlier, she was interrupted in the House. Even we have faced such interruptions in the past. But today, we are listening peacefully. However, the remarks made by her amount to character assassination, and we did not expect such language from her. The objectionable remarks made by her should be expunged from the records," Rijiju said.

He further urged the Congress MP to uphold the dignity of Parliament.

"She is a senior leader of her party, though she has been elected for the first time. She should speak responsibly. If she cannot maintain the dignity of the House, then I believe she should apologise to the House," he added.

Priyanka Should Be Expelled: Prahlad Joshi

Responding to the allegations, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi rejected Priyanka Gandhi's claims and accused her of spreading misinformation.

Also Read: WATCH: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi; Waterlogging Hits, IMD Issues Orange Alert

"Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it? I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise," Joshi said.

The exchange led to a heated confrontation in the Lok Sabha as both the Congress and the ruling BJP traded accusations over the remarks.

Before You Go

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Prahlad Joshi Monsoon Parliament Session
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