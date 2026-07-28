Priyanka Attacks Pralhad's Appointment; Rijiju Calls It 'Character Assassination'

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Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister; Rijiju Calls It 'Character Assassination'
Priyanka Gandhi questioned appointment of Pralhad Joshi as Education Minister, triggering a BJP protest. Kiren Rijiju called her remarks "character assassination", while Joshi demanded an apology.
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