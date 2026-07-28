Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP's Saurav Das stated even Kangana's party ignores her.

Kangana defended her remarks, citing student protesters' vulgar language.

Kangana's Instagram post targeted young Hindu women, sparking controversy.

She called them

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das has reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s “generation gutter” comment aimed at “young Hindu girls” and her subsequent attempt to justify those comments. He said that even members of her own party “don’t pay much heed” to her or take her seriously, let alone Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or younger generations she was targeting.

‘Even BJP Doesn’t Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously’

While speaking to ANI, Das questioned why anyone should take Kangana’s opinions seriously when even people within her own party reportedly don’t.

“Even members of her own party don’t pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don’t think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says,” he said.

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He continued by pointing to reports of Kangana’s own comments from her constituency visits in Himachal Pradesh. “She is a politician now. There were videos from when she visited her constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she remarked that she had expected the job to require very little work, only to realise that being a Member of Parliament involves a massive amount of labour.”

He went on to say, “That speaks volumes about her own seriousness….”

#WATCH | Delhi: On BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement, Cockroach Janta Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, “Even members of her own party don't pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger… pic.twitter.com/Hz97P00JXC — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026

Ranaut Stands By ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ranaut defended her earlier comments, alleging that student protesters had directed abuse at PM Modi’s late mother. She argued that while protests are a normal part of student life, they’re usually organised through a designated representative voicing collective demands.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark For Hindu Gen Z Girls: ‘Daughters Used Vulgar Language’

“Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students?” she said, before adding, “If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves.”

She went on to highlight her own career, saying she began working at 16 and never depended financially on her parents.

“We have been building our careers since the age of 16. We have never been a burden on our parents. We know how conservative our parents are. We know what our Indian society is like. Their daughters are speaking in such vulgar language. What kind of respect will they have in society? What kind of adverse situations will they have to face?”

She ended by asking whether society should really consider this behaviour acceptable.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what… pic.twitter.com/S4uFS0C9NI — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026

The Instagram Post That Started It All

The controversy began after Kangana posted an Instagram Story. In it, she wrote that what she found most troubling was young Hindu women attempting to mimic the lifestyle of independent, career-driven women - without having actually earned that independence.

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“Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent make rebellious choices, bold opinions.”

She argued that truly independent women make bold, unconventional choices and take full ownership of their decisions. “Here is a new generation of so-called westernised Indian women.”

The actor then branded the entire generation as “generation gutter”, adding that the girls can’t even become “homemakers” as they are “ugly and corrupt”.

“I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be homemakers either, but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent. Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.”