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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKriti Sanon Turns 36, Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post

Kriti Sanon Turns 36, Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post

Kriti Sanon Birthday: Kriti Sanon turned 36 today as wishes poured in from fans and celebrities. Rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia's heartfelt Instagram post, reposted by Kriti, reignited dating rumours

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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  • Frequent public appearances continue to fuel their dating rumours.

Kriti Sanon is celebrating her 36th birthday today, July 28, and social media has been flooded with heartfelt wishes from fans and fellow celebrities. However, the greeting that grabbed the most attention came from her rumoured boyfriend, UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia, whose affectionate post has once again fuelled speculation about their relationship. Kabir shared two unseen photographs with Kriti on Instagram shortly before midnight, prompting widespread discussion online. Adding to the buzz, the actress reposted both of his stories on her own Instagram account, leaving fans wondering whether the pair are ready to make their relationship public.

Kabir Bahia's Birthday Wish Wins Hearts

Kabir Bahia shared a selfie with Kriti Sanon on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy K Day," along with a blue heart, party face and birthday cake emojis. He also posted another photograph of the two posing together on a yacht against a picturesque backdrop, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

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While neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially commented on the dating rumours, Kriti's decision to repost both of his birthday wishes on her Instagram Stories has once again set social media abuzz.

Public Appearances Continue To Fuel Dating Rumours

The rumoured couple have frequently been spotted together over the past year. Earlier this year, Kabir attended the wedding celebrations of Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, and singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur, where he was seen with the Sanon family.

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He was also reportedly part of Kriti and Nupur's holiday in Norway alongside Stebin Ben. More recently, Kriti and Kabir made headlines after they were photographed together during the India vs England ODI series in England, with videos and pictures from the stadium quickly going viral across social media platforms.

Despite their regular public appearances together, neither Kriti Sanon nor Kabir Bahia has confirmed their relationship.

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2. Since making her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, she has established herself as one of the industry's leading stars with acclaimed performances in films including Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Bhediya, Crew and Do Patti.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where have Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia been publicly seen together?

They have been frequently spotted together, including at Kriti's sister's wedding and a holiday in Norway. More recently, they were photographed at an India vs England ODI series in England.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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Kriti Sanon Kabir Bahia
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