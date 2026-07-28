Japan Earthquake Triggers Mall Explosion; 20-30 Feared Trapped | VIDEO

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English NewsNewsWorldJapan Earthquake Triggers Mall Explosion; 20-30 Feared Trapped As Building Partially Collapses | VIDEO

Japan Earthquake Triggers Mall Explosion; 20-30 Feared Trapped As Building Partially Collapses | VIDEO

A powerful quake struck Japan's Kumamoto, triggering an explosion and partial collapse at Aeon Mall. Around 20-30 people are feared trapped, over 50 were injured, and 48,000 homes lost power.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Major earthquake caused explosion, collapsing Kumamoto mall's second floor.
  • Authorities search for 20-30 people unaccounted for inside.
  • Numerous fires, structural damages reported; TSMC evacuated employees.

A powerful earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday triggered an explosion at the Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town, where authorities fear dozens of people may be trapped after part of the building collapsed.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, an explosion was reported at the shopping mall following the quake, causing the second floor to collapse. Police said around 20 to 30 people are currently unaccounted for, although it remains unclear whether any shoppers are among them. Rescue operations are underway.

Several footages going viral on X show the destruction after explosion.

A taxi driver near the mall told NHK that he heard a loud explosion before seeing walls blown apart. Debris from the building reportedly struck a nearby vehicle.

Emergency Teams Respond Across Kumamoto

Police and emergency services across Kumamoto Prefecture received numerous distress calls following the earthquake, which recorded a maximum intensity of 7.1 on Japan's seismic scale in some areas.

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In Uki City, authorities responded to multiple emergency reports, including a fire whose cause is still under investigation.

Police in Hikawa Town reported injuries, collapsed homes and ground deformation after the quake.

In Yatsushiro City, where tremors reached upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, a person was reported trapped inside a collapsed house.

Firefighters in Hitoyoshi City also responded to reports of a resident trapped inside a home after the entrance became blocked by debris.

Hospitalisations, Fire And Power Outages Reported

A hospital in Kumamoto City's Minami Ward said it had admitted more than 50 injured people, with at least one person reported to be unconscious.

NHK helicopter footage also captured flames and smoke rising from what appeared to be a residential building in Uki City.

The earthquake disrupted power supplies across the prefecture, with Kyushu Electric Power Company reporting that around 48,000 households were without electricity as of 5:15 pm.

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TSMC Evacuates Employees

Semiconductor manufacturer TSMC confirmed that it evacuated employees from its Kumamoto factory in line with emergency response procedures. The company said it is verifying the safety of its workers and inspecting the facility for any damage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Aeon Mall Kumamoto?

An explosion occurred at Aeon Mall Kumamoto following the earthquake, causing the second floor to collapse. Authorities fear 20-30 people may be trapped, and rescue operations are ongoing.

What were the immediate impacts of the earthquake across Kumamoto?

The earthquake caused numerous distress calls, resulting in injuries, collapsed homes, and ground deformation. Fires were reported in Uki City, and approximately 48,000 households lost power.

How did TSMC respond to the earthquake?

Semiconductor manufacturer TSMC evacuated employees from its Kumamoto factory in line with emergency procedures. The company is verifying worker safety and inspecting the facility for damage.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
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Japan Earthquake Earthquake In Japan Mall Explosion
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