Japan Earthquake Triggers Mall Explosion; 20-30 Feared Trapped | VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Major earthquake caused explosion, collapsing Kumamoto mall's second floor.

Authorities search for 20-30 people unaccounted for inside.

Numerous fires, structural damages reported; TSMC evacuated employees.

A powerful earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday triggered an explosion at the Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town, where authorities fear dozens of people may be trapped after part of the building collapsed.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, an explosion was reported at the shopping mall following the quake, causing the second floor to collapse. Police said around 20 to 30 people are currently unaccounted for, although it remains unclear whether any shoppers are among them. Rescue operations are underway.

Several footages going viral on X show the destruction after explosion.

BREAKING: Police are searching for 20–30 employees feared trapped after the partial collapse of Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, Japan. pic.twitter.com/05zbcTMbKs — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) July 28, 2026

A taxi driver near the mall told NHK that he heard a loud explosion before seeing walls blown apart. Debris from the building reportedly struck a nearby vehicle.

Emergency Teams Respond Across Kumamoto

Police and emergency services across Kumamoto Prefecture received numerous distress calls following the earthquake, which recorded a maximum intensity of 7.1 on Japan's seismic scale in some areas.

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In Uki City, authorities responded to multiple emergency reports, including a fire whose cause is still under investigation.

Police in Hikawa Town reported injuries, collapsed homes and ground deformation after the quake.

In Yatsushiro City, where tremors reached upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, a person was reported trapped inside a collapsed house.

Firefighters in Hitoyoshi City also responded to reports of a resident trapped inside a home after the entrance became blocked by debris.

Hospitalisations, Fire And Power Outages Reported

A hospital in Kumamoto City's Minami Ward said it had admitted more than 50 injured people, with at least one person reported to be unconscious.

NHK helicopter footage also captured flames and smoke rising from what appeared to be a residential building in Uki City.

The earthquake disrupted power supplies across the prefecture, with Kyushu Electric Power Company reporting that around 48,000 households were without electricity as of 5:15 pm.

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TSMC Evacuates Employees

Semiconductor manufacturer TSMC confirmed that it evacuated employees from its Kumamoto factory in line with emergency response procedures. The company said it is verifying the safety of its workers and inspecting the facility for any damage.