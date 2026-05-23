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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Kantara' Star Rukmini Vasanth Calls Viral Bikini Video 'Fake And Fabricated', Announces Legal Action

'Kantara' Star Rukmini Vasanth Calls Viral Bikini Video 'Fake And Fabricated', Announces Legal Action

Rukmini Vasanth has reacted after AI-generated bikini photos falsely claiming to feature her went viral online. The ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ actor called the images fake and confirmed legal action.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The actor urged the public to avoid sharing fake content.

Actor Rukmini Vasanth has spoken out after a series of viral bikini photos and videos falsely claiming to feature her spread widely across social media. The clips quickly grabbed attention online, with many users assuming the visuals showed the actor during a professional poolside photoshoot.

However, the images were later identified as AI-generated deepfakes.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt Avoids Cameras In Viral Video, Fans Link It To Cannes Backlash

Viral Clips Trigger Online Speculation

The visuals circulating online showed a woman wearing a bikini and stepping into a swimming pool in what appeared to be a professionally arranged shoot. As the clips gained traction across platforms, several social media users linked them to the actor from Kantara: Chapter 1.

The content soon became a major talking point online, prompting the actor to directly address the controversy.

Rukmini Vasanth Calls Images ‘Fake And Fabricated’

Responding to the viral posts, Rukmini Vasanth shared a statement on social media clarifying that the visuals were not real.

“My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated.”

ALSO READ: Inside Karishma Tanna’s Traditional Godh Bharai Ceremony with Varun Bangera | WATCH

Actor Announces Legal And Cybercrime Action

The actor also confirmed that legal steps are being initiated against those responsible for creating and sharing the manipulated visuals online.

“The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the circulation of these images a problem?

The creation and circulation of manipulated content is irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. Rukmini Vasanth requests everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepfake Kantara Chapter 1 Rukmini Vasanth Rukmini Viral Video
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