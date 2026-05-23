Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The actor urged the public to avoid sharing fake content.

Actor Rukmini Vasanth has spoken out after a series of viral bikini photos and videos falsely claiming to feature her spread widely across social media. The clips quickly grabbed attention online, with many users assuming the visuals showed the actor during a professional poolside photoshoot.

However, the images were later identified as AI-generated deepfakes.

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Viral Clips Trigger Online Speculation

Rukmini Vasanth first ever bikini shoot video 🤯

She looks stunning 🔥#RukminiVasanth pic.twitter.com/WmTmVziIWx — Actress Fantasy (@mightykhan143) May 22, 2026

The visuals circulating online showed a woman wearing a bikini and stepping into a swimming pool in what appeared to be a professionally arranged shoot. As the clips gained traction across platforms, several social media users linked them to the actor from Kantara: Chapter 1.

The content soon became a major talking point online, prompting the actor to directly address the controversy.

Rukmini Vasanth Calls Images ‘Fake And Fabricated’

My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me.



I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated.



The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious… pic.twitter.com/8iitXTvFvT — rukmini (@rukminitweets) May 23, 2026

Responding to the viral posts, Rukmini Vasanth shared a statement on social media clarifying that the visuals were not real.

“My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated.”

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Actor Announces Legal And Cybercrime Action

The actor also confirmed that legal steps are being initiated against those responsible for creating and sharing the manipulated visuals online.

“The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.”