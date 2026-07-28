Two Army personnel were injured in a mine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. They were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Explorer
Mine Blast Near LoC Injures Two Army Soldiers In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri
Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast near the LoC in J&K's Uri and airlifted to Srinagar for treatment. The incident came a day after searches over suspected Pakistani drone activity.
- Two Army personnel injured in LoC mine explosion.
- Injured soldiers airlifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment.
- Blast cause investigated; follows recent drone search operations.
Before You Go
Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Army personnel mentioned in the article?
Where did the mine explosion take place?
The blast occurred near the Upper Garh Forward Post of the 8 Rashtriya Rifles in the Kamalkote sub-sector, Uri, close to the Line of Control.
Who were the injured soldiers?
The injured personnel have been identified as Dafadar Vijay Kumar (42) and Naik Sharanappa Angadi (28). Both serve with the 8 Rashtriya Rifles.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Mine Blast Near LoC Injures Two Army Soldiers In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri
India
'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt
India
Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Pralhad After Priyanka's Remarks: What Was Discussed?
India
'Priyanka Gandhi Should Prove It': Furious Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Hits Back
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion