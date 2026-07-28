India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMine Blast Near LoC Injures Two Army Soldiers In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri

Mine Blast Near LoC Injures Two Army Soldiers In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast near the LoC in J&K's Uri and airlifted to Srinagar for treatment. The incident came a day after searches over suspected Pakistani drone activity.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two Army personnel injured in LoC mine explosion.
  • Injured soldiers airlifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment.
  • Blast cause investigated; follows recent drone search operations.

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, officials said.

The blast occurred near the Upper Garh Forward Post of the 8 Rashtriya Rifles (8 RR), operating under the 12 Infantry Brigade in the Kamalkote sub-sector. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Uri police station.

Also Read: Punjab University Scholar Dies Of Electric Shock; Students Demand VC's Resignation

Injured Soldiers Airlifted To Srinagar Hospital

The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated from the site and airlifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Badamibagh, Srinagar, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The injured personnel have been identified as Dafadar Vijay Kumar (42) and Naik Sharanappa Angadi (28), both serving with the 8 Rashtriya Rifles.

Officials said the exact cause of the mine blast is being investigated.

Incident Follows Border Search Over Suspected Drone Activity

The incident comes a day after security forces launched extensive search operations in several border areas of Samba and Rajouri districts following reports of suspected Pakistani drone sightings near the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control.

According to officials, alert Army troops observed suspicious drone activity near Nandpur along the International Border in Samba district and in the Tarkundi-Saj area of the Nowshera sector near the LoC in Rajouri district.

Also Read: Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Pralhad After Priyanka's Remarks: What Was Discussed?

The Army, along with the police and other security agencies, carried out search operations to ascertain whether the suspected drones had dropped any narcotics, weapons or other contraband in the border areas.

Before You Go

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Army personnel mentioned in the article?

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. They were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Where did the mine explosion take place?

The blast occurred near the Upper Garh Forward Post of the 8 Rashtriya Rifles in the Kamalkote sub-sector, Uri, close to the Line of Control.

Who were the injured soldiers?

The injured personnel have been identified as Dafadar Vijay Kumar (42) and Naik Sharanappa Angadi (28). Both serve with the 8 Rashtriya Rifles.

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Breaking News LOC URI ABP Live Mine Blast In J&K
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mine Blast Near LoC Injures Two Army Soldiers In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri
Mine Blast Near LoC Injures Two Army Soldiers In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri
India
'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt
'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt
India
Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Pralhad Joshi After Priyanka Gandhi's Lok Sabha Remarks: What Was Discussed?
Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Pralhad After Priyanka's Remarks: What Was Discussed?
India
'Priyanka Gandhi Should Prove It': Furious Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Hits Back
'Priyanka Gandhi Should Prove It': Furious Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions
Chandigarh Tragedy: Punjab University PhD Scholar Dies After Electric Shock Near Girls Hostel
Political Spotlight: Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Grand Odisha Welcome After Exit, Opposition Raises Questions
Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Targeting Gen Z Women
UP Politics: Akhilesh Keeps Congress Guessing as Alliance Talks Stall Ahead of Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget