Mine Blast Near LoC Injures Two Army Soldiers In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, officials said.

The blast occurred near the Upper Garh Forward Post of the 8 Rashtriya Rifles (8 RR), operating under the 12 Infantry Brigade in the Kamalkote sub-sector. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Uri police station.

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Injured Soldiers Airlifted To Srinagar Hospital

The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated from the site and airlifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Badamibagh, Srinagar, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The injured personnel have been identified as Dafadar Vijay Kumar (42) and Naik Sharanappa Angadi (28), both serving with the 8 Rashtriya Rifles.

Officials said the exact cause of the mine blast is being investigated.

Incident Follows Border Search Over Suspected Drone Activity

The incident comes a day after security forces launched extensive search operations in several border areas of Samba and Rajouri districts following reports of suspected Pakistani drone sightings near the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control.

According to officials, alert Army troops observed suspicious drone activity near Nandpur along the International Border in Samba district and in the Tarkundi-Saj area of the Nowshera sector near the LoC in Rajouri district.

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The Army, along with the police and other security agencies, carried out search operations to ascertain whether the suspected drones had dropped any narcotics, weapons or other contraband in the border areas.