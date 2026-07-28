'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the Centre over the alleged use of pellet guns and AK-47 rifles against student protesters, demanding to know who authorised the deployment of such weapons and whether the order came from the country's top leadership.

Addressing the Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the use of force against students was unjustified and sought accountability from the government.

"What was the need to unleash pellet guns and AK-47s on the country's youth? Were they terrorists?" the Congress leader asked.

#WATCH | Delhi | In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "What was the need to unleash pellet guns and AK-47s on the country’s youth? Were they terrorists?...Who gave the order to use pellet guns?... Was it the Prime Minister? Was it the Home Minister? They must… pic.twitter.com/qfVqzBcugS — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026

The Wayanad MP further questioned who had authorised the use of pellet guns during the protests.

"Who gave the order to use pellet guns? Was it the Prime Minister? Was it the Home Minister? They must answer," Gandhi asked.

She asserted that the demand for answers was not limited to the Opposition.

"The entire nation is asking. It is not just the Congress party; the entire nation is demanding an answer," the leader said.

SIT Officer Suspended

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) officer, Abhishek Patel, has been suspended after an inquiry into the alleged AK-47 firing during violent protests in Bihar's Siwan district over the NEET paper leak issue.

The action came after a video showing Patel allegedly firing towards a crowd during the protest went viral. Authorities launched a probe following the footage, and the officer was suspended after the investigation.

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Violence During NEET Protest

The incident took place on July 25, when students held demonstrations in Siwan as part of a statewide bandh called against alleged NEET question paper leaks and police action against protesting students.

According to police, some disruptive elements entered the protest and clashes broke out. Protesters allegedly vandalised property and pelted stones at security personnel. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, while firing from an AK-47 during the incident also came under scrutiny.

The violence left several police personnel injured, including Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha and Nagar police station in-charge Avinash Kumar. Around 30 police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes.