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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Raveena Tandon, Raghav Juyal, Emraan Hashmi, Bharti Singh - Who Made Heads Turn In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Raveena Tandon, Raghav Juyal, Emraan Hashmi, Bharti Singh - Who Made Heads Turn In Mumbai

Raveena Tandon, Sonam Bajwa, Emraan Hashmi, Raghav Juyal, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, several celebrities were spotted across Mumbai, turning heads with their stylish appearances.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
Raveena Tandon, Sonam Bajwa, Emraan Hashmi, Raghav Juyal, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, several celebrities were spotted across Mumbai, turning heads with their stylish appearances.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Sonal Chauhan snapped at the Airport wearing a white relax fit top with relax fit denim.
Sonal Chauhan snapped at the Airport wearing a white relax fit top with relax fit denim.
2/6
Emraan Hashmi snapped on the T1 at the Airport, in relax and casual outfit.
Emraan Hashmi snapped on the T1 at the Airport, in relax and casual outfit.
3/6
Sonam Bajwa out in the city wearing a dark grey tank top and wide-leg jeans.
Sonam Bajwa out in the city wearing a dark grey tank top and wide-leg jeans.
4/6
Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh spotted on the set of India's Best Dancer Season 5 on July 27, 2026.
Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh spotted on the set of India's Best Dancer Season 5 on July 27, 2026.
5/6
Raghav Juyal spotted in Mumbai wearing a khaki tailored jacket featuring four front pockets.
Raghav Juyal spotted in Mumbai wearing a khaki tailored jacket featuring four front pockets.
6/6
Raveena Tandon is spotted in Mumbai wearing a black block-printed kurta set from Gulabo Jaipur.
Raveena Tandon is spotted in Mumbai wearing a black block-printed kurta set from Gulabo Jaipur.
Published at : 27 Jul 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Sonam Bajwa ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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