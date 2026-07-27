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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Raveena Tandon, Raghav Juyal, Emraan Hashmi, Bharti Singh - Who Made Heads Turn In Mumbai
Raveena Tandon, Sonam Bajwa, Emraan Hashmi, Raghav Juyal, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, several celebrities were spotted across Mumbai, turning heads with their stylish appearances.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Raveena Tandon, Raghav Juyal, Emraan Hashmi, Bharti Singh - Who Made Heads Turn In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Raveena Tandon, Raghav Juyal, Emraan Hashmi, Bharti Singh - Who Made Heads Turn In Mumbai
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna And Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Breezy Summer Styles In Mumbai
Nayanima Basu
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