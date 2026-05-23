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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Alia Bhatt Avoids Cameras In Viral Video, Fans Link It To Cannes Backlash

WATCH: Alia Bhatt Avoids Cameras In Viral Video, Fans Link It To Cannes Backlash

A viral video of Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzi and fans has sparked fresh online chatter, with many linking her quiet appearance to the trolling she faced during Cannes 2026.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 May 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt seen avoiding paparazzi and fans after event.
  • Actress wore 'tired' shirt, cap, and mask exiting venue.
  • Clip sparks online debate after Cannes Film Festival trolling.
  • Earlier Cannes appearance also drew criticism and speculation.

A fresh video of Alia Bhatt has taken over social media, with many users closely dissecting the actress' behaviour during a recent public appearance. In the now-viral clip, the actor appears to avoid both paparazzi and fans as she quickly exits a venue and leaves without stopping for photographs or interactions. The moment has sparked intense online discussion, especially because it comes shortly after the trolling she faced during the Cannes Film Festival.

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Viral Clip Sparks Online Reactions

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In the circulating video, Alia Bhatt is dressed in an all-black outfit. Her T-shirt reads “tired.” She also keeps a low profile with a white cap and face mask covering much of her face.

Unlike her usual public appearances, the actress does not acknowledge the photographers waiting outside. She walks straight towards her car, gets inside immediately and leaves the location without engaging with anyone present.

The clip quickly triggered reactions across social media platforms, where several users claimed the actress may be deliberately avoiding paparazzi attention following the criticism she received during Cannes.

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Cannes Appearance Drew Heavy Trolling

Alia Bhatt had earlier become the subject of online trolling during her Cannes appearance. One social media user had written, “Cannes is a global movie stage & this was her 2nd appearance.. yet barely any media attention in that viral clip. No pap flashes, crowd looked uninterested, What’s going on with Alia bhatt”.

Although the actress maintained her composure and posed for photographs during the event, online observers continued debating the moment, with some suggesting photographers appeared focused elsewhere.

The actress was later trolled again after another video from the same day surfaced online. According to claims circulating on social media, it was alleged that Fonda had asked Alia Bhatt to move aside while photographers were capturing pictures. Initially, Alia appeared calm and smiling in the clip. However, viewers soon began speculating after noticing what they believed was a subtle shift in her expression moments later.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has caused a recent video of Alia Bhatt to go viral?

A video of Alia Bhatt quickly exiting a venue and avoiding paparazzi and fans has gone viral on social media. Users are discussing her behavior in the clip.

What was Alia Bhatt wearing in the viral video?

In the viral clip, Alia Bhatt was wearing an all-black outfit, including a T-shirt that read

Why do some users believe Alia Bhatt is avoiding paparazzi?

Some users suggest Alia Bhatt may be deliberately avoiding paparazzi attention after facing criticism and trolling during her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

What kind of trolling did Alia Bhatt face at the Cannes Film Festival?

At Cannes, Alia Bhatt was trolled regarding the perceived lack of media attention and photographers' focus on her during her appearance. Another video led to speculation about her reaction to a request to move aside.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Viral Video Bollywood ENtertainment News Alia Bhatt Cannes
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