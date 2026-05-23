WATCH: Alia Bhatt Avoids Cameras In Viral Video, Fans Link It To Cannes Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt seen avoiding paparazzi and fans after event.

Actress wore 'tired' shirt, cap, and mask exiting venue.

Clip sparks online debate after Cannes Film Festival trolling.

Earlier Cannes appearance also drew criticism and speculation.

A fresh video of Alia Bhatt has taken over social media, with many users closely dissecting the actress' behaviour during a recent public appearance. In the now-viral clip, the actor appears to avoid both paparazzi and fans as she quickly exits a venue and leaves without stopping for photographs or interactions. The moment has sparked intense online discussion, especially because it comes shortly after the trolling she faced during the Cannes Film Festival.

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Viral Clip Sparks Online Reactions

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In the circulating video, Alia Bhatt is dressed in an all-black outfit. Her T-shirt reads “tired.” She also keeps a low profile with a white cap and face mask covering much of her face.

Unlike her usual public appearances, the actress does not acknowledge the photographers waiting outside. She walks straight towards her car, gets inside immediately and leaves the location without engaging with anyone present.

The clip quickly triggered reactions across social media platforms, where several users claimed the actress may be deliberately avoiding paparazzi attention following the criticism she received during Cannes.

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Cannes Appearance Drew Heavy Trolling

Alia Bhatt had earlier become the subject of online trolling during her Cannes appearance. One social media user had written, “Cannes is a global movie stage & this was her 2nd appearance.. yet barely any media attention in that viral clip. No pap flashes, crowd looked uninterested, What’s going on with Alia bhatt”.

Although the actress maintained her composure and posed for photographs during the event, online observers continued debating the moment, with some suggesting photographers appeared focused elsewhere.

The actress was later trolled again after another video from the same day surfaced online. According to claims circulating on social media, it was alleged that Fonda had asked Alia Bhatt to move aside while photographers were capturing pictures. Initially, Alia appeared calm and smiling in the clip. However, viewers soon began speculating after noticing what they believed was a subtle shift in her expression moments later.