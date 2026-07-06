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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Kissed Ex-Wife Kiran Rao At His Wedding With Gauri Spratt? Here's What Really Happened

Aamir Khan Kissed Ex-Wife Kiran Rao At His Wedding With Gauri Spratt? Here's What Really Happened

A viral video claiming Aamir Khan kissed ex-wife Kiran Rao during his wedding to Gauri Spratt has sparked widespread discussion. Here's the verified truth behind the misleading clip.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan kissing ex-wife Kiran Rao went viral online.
  • Many linked video to Khan's reported new wedding.
  • The viral clip was from daughter Ira Khan's wedding.
  • Kiran Rao did not attend Aamir Khan's recent wedding.

A video showing Aamir Khan affectionately kissing his former wife Kiran Rao on the cheek has gone viral. This video comes shortly after reports emerged that the actor married Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5. The clip quickly fuelled speculation online, with many social media users claiming it was filmed during the wedding celebrations. However, the claim is misleading. While the video itself is genuine, it has been shared with false context.

ALSO READ: 'Misunderstood': Prithvi Shaw’s Fiancée Akriti Agarwal Shares Cryptic Story Amid Cheating Rumours Linked To Cricketer

Viral Video Sparks Fresh Speculation

According to reports, Aamir Khan tied knot with Gauri in an intimate ceremony held at his residence, attended only by close family members and friends. Soon afterwards, a video began circulating across platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, showing the actor warmly greeting Kiran Rao with a kiss on the cheek.

The clip also features Aamir's sons, Junaid and Azad, along with the mother of Nupur Shikhare, who is married to Aamir's daughter Ira Khan. As the video spread, many users claimed it captured a moment from the actor's reported wedding, praising what they described as a modern and progressive family dynamic.

Social Media Divided Over The Clip

The viral post triggered mixed reactions online. Some users suggested such a moment could've made Gauri Spratt uncomfortable on her wedding day, others applauded what they believed reflected a cordial relationship between Aamir Khan and his ex-wife.

The discussion gathered momentum as thousands of users continued sharing the clip without verifying when it had actually been recorded.

ALSO READ: Kiran Rao Skips Ex-Husband Aamir Khan’s Wedding To Gauri Spratt; Reena Dutta Attends

 Fact Check: The Video Is Real, But The Claim Is False

The video has not been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence. However, the claim attached to it is incorrect.

The footage is not from Aamir Khan's wedding to Gauri Spratt. Instead, it was filmed during the wedding celebrations of Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare in early 2024.

ABP Live has also exclusively reported that although speculation suggested both of Aamir's former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, were invited to the ceremony with Gauri Spratt, only Reena Dutta attended. Kiran Rao was not present at the wedding.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral video featuring Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao about?

The video shows Aamir Khan affectionately kissing his former wife Kiran Rao on the cheek. It went viral amid reports of his marriage to Gauri Spratt, sparking speculation.

Was the viral video taken during Aamir Khan's reported wedding to Gauri Spratt?

No, the claim is false. While the video is genuine, it was filmed during his daughter Ira Khan's wedding celebrations in early 2024, not his wedding to Gauri Spratt.

Did Aamir Khan's ex-wives attend his reported wedding to Gauri Spratt?

Reena Dutta attended the intimate ceremony. However, Kiran Rao was not present at the wedding, despite some speculation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Kiran Rao ENtertainment News Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Wedding
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