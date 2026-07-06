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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding: Venue, Cocktail Party, Guest List, Key Details Here

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding: Venue, Cocktail Party, Guest List, Key Details Here

Anshula Kapoor is set to marry longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in an intimate Mumbai ceremony on July 6. From the wedding venue and celebrations to the guest list and the couple's love story, here is everything known about their big day.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar marry July 6 in Mumbai.
  • Taj Lands End hosts intimate, single-day celebration uniting traditions.
  • Couple met dating app 2022, engaged July 2025 in New York.
  • Rohan, a writer, hosts industry guests at the cocktail party.

Producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor is all set to marry her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6 in Mumbai. The couple, who got engaged in July 2025 after a proposal in New York’s Central Park, will exchange vows in the presence of close family and friends. While the Kapoor family has kept the celebrations largely private, a few details about the ceremony have now been confirmed. From the wedding venue and expected guest list to the celebrations planned afterwards, here is everything known so far about Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s intimate wedding and the couple’s love story together.

Anshula Kapoor Wedding

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar will tie the knot on July 6 in Mumbai. Confirming the wedding date to IWMBuzz, producer Boney Kapoor shared that the celebrations will be completed within a single day and will bring together traditions from both families. The wedding festivities will conclude with a cocktail party, where several members of the Hindi film industry are expected to join the celebrations. Guests have reportedly been requested to follow a modern Indian dress code. The Kapoor family has not announced the exact timing or muhurat for the ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Wedding Venue And Celebrations

The couple will exchange vows at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Over the past few days, Anshula has offered fans a glimpse into the pre-wedding celebrations through social media, sharing moments from the Mata ki chowki, mehendi and chooda ceremonies. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair attended by family members, close friends, and selected industry guests before the celebrations move to the post-wedding cocktail event.

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Anshula And Rohan’s Love Story

Anshula and Rohan first connected through a dating app in 2022. What started with late-night conversations gradually turned into a serious relationship. In July 2025, Rohan proposed to Anshula in front of a castle at Central Park in New York. Sharing the news at the time, Anshula revealed that the proposal happened at exactly 1.15 am IST, the same time they had spoken for the first time three years earlier, making the moment even more meaningful for the couple.

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Rohan is a writer with Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content division of Dharma Productions. He studied advertising and marketing at FLAME University before training in screenplay writing at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and has written several short films. Anshula was recently seen on The Traitors, which is streaming on Prime Video.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar get married?

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar will tie the knot on July 6 in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony will take place at Taj Lands End.

How did Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar first meet?

The couple initially connected through a dating app in 2022. Their late-night conversations gradually blossomed into a serious relationship.

When and where did Rohan Thakkar propose to Anshula Kapoor?

Rohan proposed to Anshula in July 2025 in front of a castle at Central Park in New York. The proposal occurred at 1:15 AM IST, the exact time they first spoke.

What kind of celebrations are planned for Anshula Kapoor's wedding?

The wedding will be an intimate, single-day affair, incorporating traditions from both families. Festivities will conclude with a cocktail party for industry guests.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Boney Kapoor Mumbai Wedding Rohan Thakkar Anshula Kapoor Wedding Anshula Kapoor Marriage Taj Lands End
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