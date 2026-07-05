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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKiran Rao Skips Ex-Husband Aamir Khan’s Wedding To Gauri Spratt; Reena Dutta Attends

Kiran Rao Skips Ex-Husband Aamir Khan’s Wedding To Gauri Spratt; Reena Dutta Attends

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in a private registered ceremony attended by family and close friends. While Reena Dutta was present, Kiran Rao did not attend.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony.
  • Former wife Reena Dutta attended; Kiran Rao was absent.
  • Close family members and selected friends were present.

Aamir Khan has officially married Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered wedding held on Sunday, surrounded by close family members and a select group of friends. While there had been widespread speculation that both of the actor's former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, would attend the celebration, only Reena was present. Kiran's absence quickly became a talking point, although neither she nor the Khan family has commented on the reason.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Marries Gauri Spratt In Intimate Family Ceremony; FIRST Pic Goes Viral

Reena Dutta Attends, Kiran Rao Remains Absent

Before the wedding, reports suggested that both of Aamir Khan's former spouses would be part of the private celebrations. However, the ceremony was attended by Reena Dutta, while Kiran Rao did not make an appearance.

At present, there has been no statement from Kiran Rao or anyone from the family explaining why she chose not to attend the wedding.

Family Members, Close Friends Gather For The Ceremony

The private wedding brought together family members from both sides, including Aamir's children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. Actor Junaid Khan attended the ceremony, while entrepreneur Ira Khan was accompanied by her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

The guest list also featured businessman Mukesh Ambani, politician Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, comedian and actor Vir Das, actress Elli AvrRam and several other close associates.

ALSO READ: 'He Kept Making Excuses': Farah Khan Once Revealed Why Aamir Khan Refused To Be Part Of Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi

A Look At Aamir Khan's Previous Marriages

Before marrying Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan had been married twice.

His first marriage was to Reena Dutta on 18 April 1986. The couple share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. After spending 16 years together, they eventually parted ways.

Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They have a son, Azad. Their marriage also lasted for 16 years before the couple announced their separation.

Despite their divorces, Aamir has continued to share a cordial relationship with both Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, who have often been seen attending important family occasions and celebrations.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Aamir Khan recently marry?

Aamir Khan recently married Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered wedding held on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by close family members and a select group of friends.

Were Aamir Khan's former wives present at his wedding to Gauri Spratt?

Only his first wife, Reena Dutta, was present at the ceremony. His second wife, Kiran Rao, did not make an appearance, and no reason has been given for her absence.

Who are Aamir Khan's children?

Aamir Khan has two children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta: Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He also has a son, Azad, from his marriage to Kiran Rao.

How many times has Aamir Khan been married?

Before marrying Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan had been married twice. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta, and his second was to filmmaker Kiran Rao.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Reena Dutta ENtertainment News Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Wedding
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