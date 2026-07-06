Arjun Rampal Wishes Ranveer Singh On His Birthday With Unseen Dhurandhar BTS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arjun Rampal shared birthday wishes, behind-the-scenes Dhurandhar moments.

Both actors starred in the Dhurandhar spy-action franchise films.

Ranveer Singh turned 41, next starring in post-apocalyptic Pralay.

Arjun Rampal made Ranveer Singh's birthday even more special by sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media, giving fans a rare look at their off-screen friendship. Alongside his warm wishes, the actor posted behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Dhurandhar, offering glimpses of memorable moments they shared while filming the action thriller.

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Arjun Rampal Posts Special Birthday Tribute

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Arjun Rampal celebrated Ranveer Singh's birthday by posting a behind-the-scenes video from Dhurandhar. Accompanying the clip was a heartfelt message that read, "Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh big love and a huge hug. #happybirthdayranveersingh."

The video included an artistic sketch inspired by Ranveer Singh's character from the film. It also featured candid moments of the two actors sharing a laugh on set, alongside several high-energy scenes showcasing Ranveer's performance in the action-packed entertainer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Their Roles In The Dhurandhar Franchise

Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh starred together in the spy-action franchise Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), both directed by Aditya Dhar.

In the films, Ranveer Singh leads the story as undercover Indian intelligence officer Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates under the deep-cover identity of Hamza Ali Mazari.

Arjun Rampal plays Major Iqbal, a composed yet ruthless ISI officer known for his strategic brilliance. Within the story, his character is portrayed as the mastermind behind multiple terror operations and earns the title of the "Angel of Death."

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on 19 March 2026.

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Ranveer Singh Turns 41, Looks Ahead To His Next Film

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 41st birthday on 6 July 2026 and received warm wishes from friends and colleagues across the film industry.

On the professional front, the Padmaavat actor is next set to appear in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller based in a devastated Mumbai. Reports suggest the film will use AI-powered visual effects to recreate a ruined and collapsing cityscape.

(With inputs from ANI)