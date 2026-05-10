Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adolescence and Celebrity Traitors lead nominations for awards.

Netflix drama Adolescence secured the most nominations.

The Celebrity Traitors earned nominations in entertainment categories.

The BAFTA Television Awards 2026 will air on BBC One.

The 2026 BAFTA Television Awards have already created strong buzz, with two standout shows leading the race for nominations. Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors have emerged as the most-nominated titles, setting the tone for a highly competitive awards season. According to reports, the ceremony is scheduled to honour the best of British television and international content, with several major categories closely watched by audiences and critics alike.

Adolescence Leads The Nomination Race

The Netflix drama Adolescence has dominated this year’s list with the highest number of nominations, including major acting and series categories. The show’s strong performance reflects its critical success and widespread popularity. Industry observers note that it is expected to be one of the biggest contenders on the night.

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Strong Showing For The Celebrity Traitors

Alongside it, The Celebrity Traitors has also secured multiple nominations, particularly in entertainment and reality-based categories. The show continues the success of its format and remains a fan favourite, adding excitement to the competition.

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Where To Watch The Ceremony

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast on May 29, when all winners will be officially revealed. The event will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST, which corresponds to 11:30 PM Indian time.

Famous comedian, comedy actor, and presenter Greg Davies has been chosen to host the television awards for the very first time, adding fresh energy and anticipation to the prestigious event.

Night Of Major Television Honours Ahead

With strong contenders like Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors leading the nominations, expectations are high for an exciting awards night. The event will celebrate excellence across drama, comedy, entertainment, and international categories, highlighting the best of global television storytelling.