Rubina Dilaik's main struggle was the fear of leaving her toddler twin daughters for 40 days. Her mother encouraged her to confront this fear, stating she could manage it and conquer everything else.
KKK 15: Rubina Dilaik Balances Motherhood And Stunts, Ruhaanika Dhawan Backed By Mother’s Strong Support
Rubina Dilaik shares her baby separation struggle before joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, while Ruhaanika Dhawan’s mother calls Rohit Shetty’s show the best platform for her daughter’s growth.
- Rubina Dilaik and Ruhaanika Dhawan join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
- Rubina overcame fear of leaving infant twins for the show.
- Motherhood empowered Rubina, changing her perspective on courage.
- Ruhaanika's mother sees the show as a growth opportunity.
Rubina Dilaik and Ruhaanika Dhawan are two of the biggest names entering the high‑adrenaline world of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, but behind their bold performances lie very personal struggles and emotions. As the show returns with Rohit Shetty hosting the stunts, both women are sharing their journey from motherhood to the fear‑zone in their own honest words. While Rubina opens up about the pain of leaving her toddler twins, Ruhaanika’s mother calls the reality show “the best thing” for her daughter, seeing it as a chance for growth and courage.
Rubina Dilaik On Leaving Her Twin Daughters Behind
Speaking in an exclusive chat with Telly Talk India, Rubina Dilaik admitted that the fear of going away from her baby for 40 days was “very big” and hard to put into words. She shared that her own mother advised her to first confront this fear, telling her, “You can manage staying without your daughters for 40 days and you can conquer everything else.” That conversation gave her strength and helped her accept the challenge of returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 as a mother.
ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thanks PM Modi After Historic Swearing-In, Reaffirms Focus On 'Welfare And Progress’
How Motherhood Changed Rubina’s Perspective
Rubina, who is now a mother to twin daughters, also spoke about how motherhood changed her view of fear and courage. She said, “Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi feels very different this time. Motherhood has a way of empowering you that nothing else can.” She added that time with her daughters helped her “unlearn so many fears and walls” she had built and reminded her of the natural bravery children carry. She told the outlet that before leaving for the show, she spent a holiday with her twins in the Maldives, “being present” so she could feel proud performing for them on screen.
ALSO READ | Trisha Krishnan's Warm Hug To Vijay's Mother At Oath Taking Ceremony Becomes Highlight Of Chennai Swearing - In - Event
Ruhaanika Dhawan’s Mother Calls The Show ‘The Best Thing’
Ruhaanika Dhawan, known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is stepping into the stunt arena for the first time. Her mother revealed that Ruhaanika has always wanted to do something exciting like this and described Rohit Shetty’s show as “the best thing” for her. Ruhaanika’s mother praised the show for giving her daughter the chance to grow, feel excited, and face challenges head‑on. On Mother’s Day 2026, both women’s stories highlight how family support and a mother’s love shape an artist’s courage on the global stage of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Rubina Dilaik's personal struggles entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
How has motherhood changed Rubina Dilaik's perspective on fear and courage?
Motherhood has empowered Rubina Dilaik, helping her unlearn many self-imposed fears and walls. She now recognizes the natural bravery children possess and feels inspired by her daughters.
What is Ruhaanika Dhawan's mother's view on her participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Ruhaanika Dhawan's mother believes the show is 'the best thing' for her daughter. She sees it as a valuable opportunity for Ruhaanika to grow, experience excitement, and bravely face challenges.