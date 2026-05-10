Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rubina Dilaik and Ruhaanika Dhawan join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Rubina overcame fear of leaving infant twins for the show.

Motherhood empowered Rubina, changing her perspective on courage.

Ruhaanika's mother sees the show as a growth opportunity.

Rubina Dilaik and Ruhaanika Dhawan are two of the biggest names entering the high‑adrenaline world of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, but behind their bold performances lie very personal struggles and emotions. As the show returns with Rohit Shetty hosting the stunts, both women are sharing their journey from motherhood to the fear‑zone in their own honest words. While Rubina opens up about the pain of leaving her toddler twins, Ruhaanika’s mother calls the reality show “the best thing” for her daughter, seeing it as a chance for growth and courage.

Rubina Dilaik On Leaving Her Twin Daughters Behind

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Telly Talk India, Rubina Dilaik admitted that the fear of going away from her baby for 40 days was “very big” and hard to put into words. She shared that her own mother advised her to first confront this fear, telling her, “You can manage staying without your daughters for 40 days and you can conquer everything else.” That conversation gave her strength and helped her accept the challenge of returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 as a mother.

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How Motherhood Changed Rubina’s Perspective

Rubina, who is now a mother to twin daughters, also spoke about how motherhood changed her view of fear and courage. She said, “Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi feels very different this time. Motherhood has a way of empowering you that nothing else can.” She added that time with her daughters helped her “unlearn so many fears and walls” she had built and reminded her of the natural bravery children carry. She told the outlet that before leaving for the show, she spent a holiday with her twins in the Maldives, “being present” so she could feel proud performing for them on screen.

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Ruhaanika Dhawan’s Mother Calls The Show ‘The Best Thing’

Ruhaanika Dhawan, known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is stepping into the stunt arena for the first time. Her mother revealed that Ruhaanika has always wanted to do something exciting like this and described Rohit Shetty’s show as “the best thing” for her. Ruhaanika’s mother praised the show for giving her daughter the chance to grow, feel excited, and face challenges head‑on. On Mother’s Day 2026, both women’s stories highlight how family support and a mother’s love shape an artist’s courage on the global stage of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.