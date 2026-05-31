Saturday Box Office Collection: Drishyam 3 Dominates As Chand Mera Dil And Bhooth Bangla Rise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Several films saw box office gains on Saturday.

Drishyam 3 led daily collections, Karuppu showed sharpest growth.

Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned steadily.

Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 continued their runs.

Saturday brought encouraging signs for several films at the box office, with most titles registering noticeable jumps over their previous day's earnings. While some movies benefited from the weekend boost, others continued their steady theatrical runs. Among the current releases, Drishyam 3 maintained a commanding lead, while Karuppu delivered the sharpest growth rate. Here's a closer look at how the major films performed on Saturday.

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Chand Mera Dil Day 9 Box Office Collection

Chand Mera Dil witnessed a healthy rise in collections on its ninth day in theatres. The film earned an estimated Rs 1.75 crore net on Saturday, marking a 34.6% increase from Friday's Rs 1.30 crore.

The romantic drama recorded its earnings across 2,704 shows nationwide. With this latest addition, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 26.60 crore, while the India net total stands at Rs 22.50 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.25 crore on Day 9, taking its international gross to Rs 3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 30.10 crore.

Drishyam 3 Day 10 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 continued its strong theatrical run with another solid day at the ticket counters. The Malayalam thriller collected Rs 5.05 crore net on Day 10, reflecting a 17.4% rise over Friday's Rs 4.30 crore.

The film achieved these numbers across 2,570 shows. Its cumulative India gross collection has climbed to Rs 105.94 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 91.30 crore. Overseas performance remained particularly impressive, with Rs 6.00 crore added on Saturday alone. The film's overseas gross now stands at Rs 113.75 crore, helping push its worldwide total to Rs 219.69 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 16 Box Office Collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also enjoyed a positive Saturday, earning Rs 1.75 crore net on its 16th day. The figure represents a 40% increase from the previous day's Rs 1.25 crore.

The comedy-drama played across 2,569 shows and has so far accumulated Rs 53.36 crore in India gross collections and Rs 44.95 crore in India net collections. The film's overseas gross remains Rs 7.65 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 61.01 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day 44 Box Office Collection

Despite being well into its theatrical run, Bhooth Bangla continued to attract audiences. The horror-comedy collected Rs 0.80 crore net on Day 44, reflecting a 45.5% rise from Friday's Rs 0.55 crore.

The film screened across 1,480 shows and has now grossed Rs 211.18 crore in India. Its India net collection stands at Rs 178.25 crore. Overseas, the film has accumulated Rs 53.75 crore, pushing its worldwide gross total to Rs 264.93 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 73 Box Office Collection

Even after more than two months in cinemas, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remained in the race. The film earned Rs 0.20 crore net on Day 73, doubling its previous day's earnings and registering a 100% growth rate.

Although its daily collections are now modest, the film's overall performance remains extraordinary. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 1,374.51 crore, while India net collections stand at Rs 1,148.50 crore. Combined with an overseas gross of Rs 438.00 crore, the film's worldwide total has surged to a remarkable Rs 1,812.51 crore.

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Saturday Box Office Verdict

Saturday belonged to Drishyam 3 in terms of daily earnings among the currently active major releases, as it collected Rs 5.05 crore net and comfortably outperformed Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, both of which earned Rs 1.75 crore. However, Karuppu emerged as the day's biggest gainer, posting an impressive 58.5% growth compared to Drishyam 3's 17.4% rise and Chand Mera Dil's 34.6% increase. In overall worldwide collections, Karuppu leads the recent releases with Rs 281.96 crore, ahead of Bhooth Bangla at Rs 264.93 crore and Drishyam 3 at Rs 219.69 crore.

Yet when the broader picture is considered, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains in a league of its own, boasting a staggering worldwide total of Rs 1,812.51 crore despite being in its 73rd day. Based on Saturday's performance alone, Drishyam 3 was the strongest daily performer, while Karuppu delivered the most impressive growth and Dhurandhar 2 continued to stand tall as the overall box office giant.