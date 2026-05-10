Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Chennai.

Governor administered oath, marking significant political shift.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Vijay on his new role.

Vijay expressed gratitude, emphasizing people's welfare.

Actor-turned-political Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister in a grand ceremony held in Chennai. The event, attended by prominent personalities from both cinema and public life, marked a significant turning point in the state’s political landscape. Soon after the swearing-in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, prompting a warm and measured response from the newly appointed Chief Minister.

ALSO READ: TVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, And Other Celebs React

Vijay's Swearing-In Marks A Major Political Shift

Vijay, widely known for his successful career in cinema before entering politics, took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning. The ceremony was held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and witnessed a large gathering of dignitaries.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy, formally marking Vijay’s entry into one of the most influential political positions in the state. The moment is being seen as a historic shift in Tamil Nadu politics, ending a long-standing cycle of alternating governance between the DMK and AIADMK.

PM Modi’s Congratulatory Message

Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people.@TVKVijayHQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

Shortly after the swearing-in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the new Chief Minister.

“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," PM Modi tweeted.

ALSO READ: Internet Slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over Wife, Kids’ Absence At Oath Ceremony; Says He Invited Trisha Instead

Vijay’s Response To PM Modi

I extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl for his kind wishes on my assumption of office as the Chief Minister.



Our sole objective is the welfare and progress of our people. We look forward to the active support and cooperation of the… https://t.co/vKqznNY2AX — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 10, 2026

Responding to the Prime Minister’s wishes, Vijay expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to public service.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl for his kind wishes on my assumption of office as the Chief Minister."

He then talked about his government’s priorities, adding, “Our sole objective is the welfare and progress of our people. We look forward to the active support and cooperation of the Union Government for the continued growth of Tamil Nadu."