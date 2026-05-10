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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTamil Nadu CM Vijay Thanks PM Modi After Historic Swearing-In, Reaffirms Focus On 'Welfare And Progress’

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thanks PM Modi After Historic Swearing-In, Reaffirms Focus On 'Welfare And Progress’

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay responds to PM Narendra Modi’s wishes after taking oath in Chennai. Read his full message and details of the historic swearing-in ceremony.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 May 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Chennai.
  • Governor administered oath, marking significant political shift.
  • Prime Minister Modi congratulated Vijay on his new role.
  • Vijay expressed gratitude, emphasizing people's welfare.

Actor-turned-political Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister in a grand ceremony held in Chennai. The event, attended by prominent personalities from both cinema and public life, marked a significant turning point in the state’s political landscape. Soon after the swearing-in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, prompting a warm and measured response from the newly appointed Chief Minister.

ALSO READ: TVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, And Other Celebs React

Vijay's Swearing-In Marks A Major Political Shift

Vijay, widely known for his successful career in cinema before entering politics, took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning. The ceremony was held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and witnessed a large gathering of dignitaries.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy, formally marking Vijay’s entry into one of the most influential political positions in the state. The moment is being seen as a historic shift in Tamil Nadu politics, ending a long-standing cycle of alternating governance between the DMK and AIADMK.

PM Modi’s Congratulatory Message

Shortly after the swearing-in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the new Chief Minister.

“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," PM Modi tweeted.

ALSO READ: Internet Slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over Wife, Kids’ Absence At Oath Ceremony; Says He Invited Trisha Instead

Vijay’s Response To PM Modi

Responding to the Prime Minister’s wishes, Vijay expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to public service.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl for his kind wishes on my assumption of office as the Chief Minister."

He then talked about his government’s priorities, adding, “Our sole objective is the welfare and progress of our people. We look forward to the active support and cooperation of the Union Government for the continued growth of Tamil Nadu."

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Vijay take the oath as Chief Minister?

Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister in a grand ceremony held in Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday morning.

Who administered the oath of office to Vijay?

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay.

What was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the new Chief Minister?

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Vijay on taking oath and wished him well for his tenure, assuring the Central Government's continued cooperation.

How did Chief Minister Vijay respond to PM Modi's wishes?

Vijay expressed his sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister and stated that his government's sole objective is the welfare and progress of the people.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Vijay PM Modi ENtertainment News
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