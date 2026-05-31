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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh Reacts To Arsenal’s Champions League Loss, Says ‘Proud Of The Boys’

Ranveer Singh Reacts To Arsenal’s Champions League Loss, Says ‘Proud Of The Boys’

Ranveer Singh showed unwavering support for Arsenal after their UEFA Champions League final defeat to PSG. The actor praised the team’s efforts in an emotional message.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 May 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh supports Arsenal post-Champions League final defeat.
  • Actor praised team's performance, optimistic about future seasons.
  • Singh met Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice in Budapest.
  • Paris Saint-Germain retained their Champions League title.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has demonstrated his unwavering loyalty to Arsenal, standing firmly behind the club after their UEFA Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the disappointment in Budapest, the actor celebrated the team's remarkable campaign and expressed optimism.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Meets Arsenal Midfielder Declan Rice In Budapest As Don 3 Row Continues

Ranveer Singh Shares Emotional Message For Arsenal

(Image Source: Instagram/@ranveersingh)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ranveersingh)

Following Arsenal’s loss in the UEFA Champions League final, Ranveer took to Instagram Stories to pen an emotional tribute to the club he has passionately supported for more than two decades.

He wrote, “Proud of the boys. Fought like lions! Couldn't get any closer in a game of such fine margins. Congratulations to my Arsenal family on a historic season. And....the best is yet to come!”

A Football Fan Through And Through

Known for his love of the sport, Ranveer has repeatedly voiced his admiration for Arsenal over the years. The actor was in Budapest, Hungary, where he attended the Champions League final at the famous Puskás Aréna amid ongoing discussions surrounding his departure from the film Don 3 and the non-cooperation directive issued against him by Federation of Western India Cine Employees.

During his trip, Ranveer also met Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice, sharing photographs from their interaction on social media. The posts generated considerable excitement among football supporters.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Visit Ajith Kumar's Home After Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away: WATCH

PSG Retain European Crown As Arsenal Fall Short

The final delivered high drama at the Puskás Arena as Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their UEFA Champions League title. After a fiercely contested encounter finished 1-1 following extra time, PSG emerged victorious 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

The decisive moment came when Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães sent his penalty over the crossbar, allowing the French champions to secure back-to-back European triumphs.

For Arsenal, the wait for a first Champions League title continues. While the club had ended a 22-year wait to reclaim the Premier League crown this season, their quest for European glory remains unfinished despite another memorable campaign.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the UEFA Champions League final for Arsenal?

Arsenal lost the UEFA Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

How did Ranveer Singh react to Arsenal's Champions League final loss?

Ranveer Singh expressed pride in the team's performance, calling them 'lions' and celebrating their historic season with optimism for the future.

Has Ranveer Singh met any Arsenal players recently?

Yes, Ranveer Singh met Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice in Budapest and shared photos on social media.

Did Arsenal win the Champions League title?

No, Arsenal's wait for a first Champions League title continues, despite a memorable season and a Premier League win.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arsenal PSG UEFA Champions League Ranveer SIngh Declan Rice
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