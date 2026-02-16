Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Role In Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, Reveals New Look Is For The Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Speculation has finally been put to rest. Abhishek Bachchan has officially confirmed that he is part of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action thriller, King. The actor, who recently grabbed attention with a refreshed hairstyle, revealed that the transformation is linked to the upcoming big-screen spectacle.

With King already boasting a star-studded ensemble, Abhishek’s confirmation has only intensified anticipation among fans eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan return in a powerful avatar.

ALSO READ: ‘Ye Mauka Bhi Gaya!’: Vivek Oberoi Trolls Pakistan As Bollywood Celebrates India’s Win On Maha Shivratri

Abhishek Breaks Silence On His Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

During a session at the Global Business Summit 2026, Abhishek addressed curiosity surrounding his appearance. Smiling at the attention, he said, “I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King.”

While he acknowledged being part of the project, the actor chose not to divulge further details, keeping the intrigue firmly intact.

The internet, however, had plenty to say. One fan commented, “I am expecting a Yuva-level performance.” Another observed, “He’s looking really good with age.” A third suggested, “Sid Anand should make him a ruthless villain,” while another simply added, “He looks great.” The excitement signals high expectations and perhaps hopes of seeing Abhishek revisit the intensity that defined some of his earlier roles.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Reaction Adds To The Buzz

all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!! https://t.co/LI6F7gZ1b0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

Even before this public confirmation, Amitabh Bachchan had hinted at his son’s involvement. Responding to a fan praising Abhishek’s past performances in negative roles and expressing excitement about him possibly playing a villain, Big B posted on X, “All the best Abhishek…it’s TIME!!”

That short yet powerful endorsement amplified speculation, and now, with Abhishek’s own statement, the anticipation has only grown stronger.

All About ‘King’

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is positioned as a high-octane action thriller led by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles. Reports suggest that Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji may also be involved, though official confirmation is awaited.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut and is slated for release on 24 December. Notably, King reunites Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan following the massive global success of Pathaan, which reportedly earned ₹1,050 crore worldwide.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan offered insight into his character, stating, “The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He’s a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, it’s very important that heroes like me play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic. So that’s what I’m trying to do now. I do one big film every one or two years because I also know that making films has become very difficult now. So films should be made carefully, so that I don’t let people down.”

Abhishek On Inspiration And Authenticity

Beyond films, Abhishek also spoke about what drives him personally. Reflecting on his inspirations, he shared, “I draw inspiration from my father and daughter. Having Mr. Amitabh Bachchan in the same household is a tremendous source of motivation. I admire the younger generation. There’s so much we can learn from them.”

He further stressed the importance of authenticity in storytelling, noting that in an era filled with constant noise, genuine narratives are what truly stand out.

With King gearing up for release and expectations soaring, one question lingers: could this be a defining chapter for both Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan? Fans certainly seem ready to find out.