Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Audience member Himanshu Jangra's biryani comment sparked widespread outrage online.

Kusha Kapila urged women to challenge all offensive online content.

Sakshi Shivdasani criticized comedian's response, highlighting broader accountability issues.

Jangra subsequently lost his job amid escalating public backlash.

The controversy surrounding a viral comment made during comedian Pranit More's show continues to gather momentum, with actor and content creator Kusha Kapila becoming the latest creator to weigh in. The debate erupted after audience member Himanshu Jangra claimed that paying Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani on a date entitled him to a "return". The remark triggered widespread outrage online.

ALSO READ: Gurgaon Company Fires Himanshu Jangra After Viral 'Rs 370 Biryani' Comment On Pranit More Show

Kusha Kapila Urges Women To Call Out Offensive Content

Reacting to the backlash, Kusha Kapila shared an Instagram Story encouraging women not to remain silent when confronted with such content.

She wrote, “Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (Don't feel scared). Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo badiya se (If they have spoken nonsense then feel free to drag it too). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out.”

She further added, “Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi (I feel amazing, it feels great to see this. I will order biryani with my own money and eat it tonight).”

Kusha also questioned attempts to separate the audience member’s comments from the platform on which they were amplified. She argued that accountability could not be avoided simply by claiming the remarks came from an audience participant.

Sakshi Shivdasani Questions Pranit More’s Response

Influencer Sakshi Shivdasani was among the many social media personalities who criticised both the original remark and the subsequent apology.

Responding to Pranit More’s statement, she wrote, “Pranit More saying 'the views of my audience members don't reflect what i think,' but sir has clipped it and posted it on Instagram because he found it so f**king funny that a man paying on a date thinks he has bought the right to sleep with a woman.”

She followed that with a stronger criticism of the broader reaction to the controversy, saying, "And then the company the guy works for firing him but caveating that we must reflect and change when this creepy GROWN man has no desire to reflect or change and thinks he deserves sex for paying on a date is proof that there are consequences for men only because women raise their voices and not because men think there's anything wrong so don't let anyone gaslight you ever that 'it's not a big deal' and more importantly don't let anyone gaslight you that it's not all men. Gross and disgusting btw."

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary Gets Relief In Domestic Violence Case, Dwarka Court Grants Interim Protection

Himanshu Jangra Loses Job Amid Escalating Backlash

As criticism intensified, Starvik Design founder Vivek Vishwakarma confirmed that Himanshu Jangra was no longer associated with the company.

Addressing the matter on Instagram, Vishwakarma said, “What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here.”

He added, “That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”