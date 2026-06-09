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HomeTrendingMichael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ OTT Release: Film Arrives On Two Platforms

Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ OTT Release: Film Arrives On Two Platforms

After a successful theatrical run, Michael is now set to entertain audiences on OTT, bringing its action-packed story to viewers at home.

By : ABP Live Entertainment, ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The biopic earned nearly $1 billion globally in theaters.

Michael OTT Release: The biographical Hollywood film Michael, based on the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has been performing exceptionally well worldwide. Starring Jaafar Jackson and directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic is nearing the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The film chronicles Michael Jackson’s childhood, his journey with the Jackson 5, and his rise to becoming a global superstar.

After its successful theatrical run, Michael is now available on OTT platforms as well.

Where To Watch Michael On OTT

Following its strong performance in cinemas, Michael has made its OTT debut. However, the film is currently not available for free, even with a subscription. In India, viewers can rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video for Rs 399, which also includes some exclusive bonus content. The film is available on BookMyShow Stream at a rental price of Rs 499.

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A notable highlight is that the Hindi-dubbed version of the film is available on both platforms, allowing audiences to watch it in their preferred language.

Despite its OTT release, Michael is still continuing its theatrical run. Audiences in several major cities, including Hyderabad, are still watching the film on the big screen. Viewers who are waiting to stream it for free with an OTT subscription may have to wait a little longer, as the movie is currently available only on a rental basis.

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About Michael

Michael was released in theatres on April 24. The film stars Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. It also features Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, and Colman Domingo in key roles.

The biopic not only explores Michael Jackson’s extraordinary musical journey but also delves into the complex relationships within his family. The film has performed impressively at the box office and has received a positive response from audiences worldwide.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main actors in the film Michael?

Jaafar Jackson stars in the lead role as Michael Jackson. The film also features Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, and Colman Domingo in key roles.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
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