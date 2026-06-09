Explained: Why Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap’s Critically Acclaimed ‘Bandar’ Is A Box Office Flop

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Multiplex disputes and fierce box office competition further impacted collections.

Bobby Deol’s latest film Bandar may have generated significant buzz following its theatrical release, but the early excitement has not translated into box office success. Released on 5 June, the film quickly became a talking point across social media platforms, with audiences particularly praising its hard-hitting content and Bobby Deol’s performance. However, despite receiving strong word-of-mouth publicity, the crime thriller failed to deliver impressive ticket sales during its opening weekend.

According to early estimates, Bandar managed to collect only Rs 2.45 crore in its first weekend - a disappointing figure for a film led by a star like Bobby Deol. So, what exactly went wrong with the film?

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Dark Theme, Limited Mass Appeal

One of the biggest reasons behind Bandar’s underwhelming theatrical run appears to be its intense and serious storyline. The film explores sensitive themes such as false accusations and social media trials, subjects that are often considered emotionally heavy for mainstream cinema audiences.

While such content tends to attract viewers who appreciate layered storytelling and socially relevant narratives, it usually appeals to a niche urban audience rather than the mass market. Many family viewers often avoid dark crime thrillers in cinemas, preferring lighter entertainment instead.

Another major factor that may have affected the film’s performance was the reported dispute between the makers and multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, shortly before release.

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The disagreement reportedly revolved around screen allocation and show timings. Instead of opting for a wide commercial rollout, the makers appeared to rely heavily on positive audience reactions and organic publicity. However, this strategy may have backfired, limiting the film’s visibility during its crucial opening weekend.

Tough Competition At Box Office

The film collected only Rs 2.45 crore during its opening weekend. One of the key reasons behind its poor performance was its dark and serious subject matter, centred around false accusations and social media trials, which appealed mainly to a niche audience. The film also faced issues with multiplex chains over screen allocation, limiting its reach in theatres. In addition, Bandar suffered due to competition from major releases like Ram Charan’s Peddi and Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film’s OTT-style storytelling may have further reduced its theatrical appeal among mainstream viewers.

Bandar also suffered due to a crowded release window. The film arrived in cinemas alongside two other major releases, creating intense competition at the box office.

Among them, Peddi emerged as the biggest crowd-puller, with Ram Charan’s film reportedly delivering record-breaking collections. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also managed to attract decent footfall.

When audiences are presented with multiple choices at the same time, one film often ends up losing out — and in this case, Bandar appears to have taken the hit.

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An OTT-Style Appeal

Bandar carries the filmmaker’s signature style of gritty, content-driven storytelling. While Kashyap’s work is widely respected and appreciated by cinephiles, many viewers associate his films more with OTT platforms than large-scale theatrical experiences.

Over the years, audiences have increasingly preferred consuming such intense, realistic dramas from the comfort of their homes rather than watching them on the big screen. That perception may also have impacted the film’s theatre turnout.

Slow Opening Hurt The Film

A weak opening at the box office further added to the film’s struggles. In the film industry, a poor start often makes recovery extremely difficult, regardless of critical acclaim or positive reviews.

As per Sacnilk, Bandar earned just Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. Collections improved slightly on the second day with Rs 95 lakh, followed by Rs 1 crore on Sunday. Despite the gradual growth, the film’s total weekend earnings stood at only Rs 2.45 crore.