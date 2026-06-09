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HomeEntertainmentMoviesCan ‘Peddi’ Win Hindi Audiences? Makers Announce Discounted Tickets For Ram Charan Film

Can ‘Peddi’ Win Hindi Audiences? Makers Announce Discounted Tickets For Ram Charan Film

Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ is performing strongly in Telugu markets, but a weak Hindi response has pushed makers to launch discounted tickets in North India to boost collections.

By : ABP Live Entertainment, ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film achieved Rs 248.92 crore worldwide collection in five days.

Ram Charan’s much-talked-about sports drama Peddi may be enjoying a strong run in the Telugu market, but the film’s Hindi version has failed to generate the same level of excitement among audiences. While the film continues to perform impressively at the box office overall, its underwhelming response in the Hindi belt has prompted the makers to take a strategic step to pull viewers into cinemas.

Released on 4 June, Peddi opened to a positive response from audiences, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions where the film has been receiving solid footfall. However, the Hindi dubbed version has struggled to match that momentum. Despite extensive promotional efforts by Ram Charan and the entire team, the results in North India have not lived up to expectations.

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Makers Announce Special Offer for Hindi Audiences

In an attempt to boost collections in the Hindi market, the distributors have now introduced a special ticket pricing offer for viewers in North India. Under this limited offer, tickets for the Hindi version of Peddi across all screens in North India are being sold at Rs 199 on Tuesday.

The move is being seen as a major attempt to attract more cinema-goers and improve the film’s performance in the Hindi belt. It now remains to be seen whether this pricing strategy can help change the film’s fortunes among Hindi-speaking audiences.

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‘Peddi’ Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, the sports drama earned Rs 12.05 crore net on its fifth day from 7,905 shows. With this, the film’s total gross collection in India has reached Rs 201.92 crore, while its overall India net collection stands at Rs 169.70 crore.

Overseas, Peddi collected Rs 1 crore on day five, taking its five-day international total to Rs 47 crore. The film’s worldwide collection has now touched Rs 248.92 crore.

About ‘Peddi’

Produced by Vridhi Cinemas’ Venkat Satish Kilaru and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film.

The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the key cast and crew members of the film 'Peddi'?

Ram Charan stars in the lead role, with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkat Satish Kilaru.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram CHaran ENtertainment News Peddi Buchi Babu Sana
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