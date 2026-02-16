Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: India registered a 61-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash that was played at R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sunday. Pakistan won the toss but failed to chase down India’s total of 174/7 in 20 overs, getting bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. India’s Ishan Kishan was named Player of the Match for scoring 77 runs off 40 balls. As India won the mach, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to join the rest of the country in celebrating the big win against Pakistan.

How Bollywood Celebrated India’s Win Against Pakistan

“This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk. Kya khela hai!” Ajay Devgn wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after India won the match.

Anupam Kher also shared an Instagram Reel and captioned it, “Har Har Mahadev. Jai Bholenath. #INDvsPAK.”

The Reel he shared highlighted the key moment in the match when Pakistan lost to India. The video shows Usman Tariq getting stumped off the last ball of the 17th over, bowled by Hardik Pandya, thereby ending Pakistan’s grim chances to win or draw the match against India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Arjun Rampal also shared an Instagram post on India’s win. “Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout-out to Ishan Kishan.”

He also wished everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Story to share a collage of Men In Blue. Along with it, he wrote, “And that’s how it’s done. Super proud of the Indian Cricket Team.”

‘Ye Mauka Bhi Gaya!’: Vivek Oberoi Trolls Pakistan

Vivek Oberoi too congratulated the team on winning the match against Pakistan. While sharing a post shared by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram Story, he wrote, “Ye mauka bhi gaya. Absolute mammoth. 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kickass early wickets by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.”

He expressed that his “ears are ringing” from his “own screaming” throughout the match.



“More and more power to our Men in Blue,” he further wrote.



