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Ramayana Teaser: Soon after the teaser launch of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 crore film, Ramayana, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared a cryptic post on social media that quickly grabbed attention. Without naming any film or actor, he shared a post in all caps.

Sanjay Gupta Criticises Ramayana First Look?

“KHODA PAHAAD… NIKLA CHUHA,” the filmmaker had written after the launch.

KHODA PAHAAD... NIKLA CHUHA. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) April 2, 2026

And, true to their nature, the Internet made wild speculations and linked it to the newly released Ramayana teaser. “Ramayana ke teaser ke liye bol rahe hai [He is saying it for the Ramayana teaser],” one user wrote under the post.

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Another commented, “VFX to 40 crore budget ki movie ka lag raha hai [The VFX looks like that of a Rs 40 crore budget film].” A third added, “Hard agree. The teaser of Ramayana is so mid, and Ranbir Kapoor as Rama is the biggest casting mistake.”

Sanjay Gupta’s Clarification

Gupta addressed the rumours and clarified that his post had nothing to do with the film. Speaking to HT City, he said, “No, not at all. I don’t want to comment on it, and it’s not regarding Ramayana.”

However, many are not convinced that it was not a dig at the film since the filmmaker had shared another post, which has since been deleted, mentioning VFX and the Oscars in the same breath. It read, “Obvious observation. VFX companies don’t win Oscars. The technicians do.”

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The visual effects for Ramayana, for those who don’t know, are being handled by DNEG, which won the Best Visual Effects Oscar for Dune: Part Two at the 97th Academy Awards.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The epic will be released in two parts - Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana: Part 2 on Diwali 2027.