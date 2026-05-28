Soni Razdan Carried Guilt For Years After Marrying Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt Opens Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Soni Razdan confessed guilt over Mahesh Bhatt's first marriage.

Pooja Bhatt reassured stepmother, stating marriage was already over.

Mahesh Bhatt informed Pooja about his new relationship transparently.

Family navigated difficult transitions with honesty and grace.

Actor-director Pooja Bhatt has revealed a deeply emotional confession from her stepmother, actress Soni Razdan, about the guilt she carried for years after filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage ended. In a heartfelt conversation, Soni admitted feeling responsible for disrupting Mahesh’s relationship with Pooja’s mother, Kiran Bhatt. Pooja shared this touching moment during an interview on journalist Vickey Lalwani’s YouTube channel, offering rare insight into how her family navigated one of Bollywood’s most talked-about personal chapters with honesty and grace.

Soni Razdan And Pooja Bhatt's Honest Convo

The revelation came during a trip to Coonoor, where Soni and Pooja had a private conversation. “She said, ‘Pooja, I too feel so guilty, felt very guilty,’” Pooja recalled, quoting Soni’s confession. Hearing this, Pooja was moved and immediately reassured her stepmother that she shouldn’t carry such a burden. “I said, ‘Soni, why do you need to feel guilty? You never broke any marriage up.’ That marriage (her father's first marriage to her mom, Lorraine) was long dead,” Pooja explained.

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Mahesh Bhatt’s Honest Approach

Pooja also shared how her father handled the situation with remarkable transparency. Long before the relationship became public, Mahesh personally told his daughter about falling in love with Soni. Recalling that moment, Pooja shared: “He woke me up and said, ‘I have to let you know that I have met this lady, and I am going to be moving out. It doesn’t mean that I love you any less, and I will always be there.”

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Family Handling The Situation With Grace

Despite the emotional complexity, Pooja emphasised that her family managed the difficult period with maturity. “She also said her family handled the difficult period with honesty, decorum, and grace,” she noted while reflecting on the experience. Mahesh Bhatt was married to Lorraine Bright (also referred to as Kiran Bhatt in some reports) before marrying Soni Razdan in 1986, after they met while working on Saaransh. The couple welcomed two daughters, Alia and Shaheen, after their marriage.

Pooja’s openness about this chapter highlights the emotional honesty within her family, showing how even painful transitions can be navigated with understanding and mutual respect. Soni Razdan’s vulnerability in admitting her guilt revealed her deep care for Pooja’s feelings, while Pooja’s reassurance demonstrated her acceptance and emotional maturity toward her stepmother.