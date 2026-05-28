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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSoni Razdan Carried Guilt For Years After Marrying Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt Opens Up

Soni Razdan Carried Guilt For Years After Marrying Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt Opens Up

Pooja Bhatt reveals her stepmother, Soni Razdan, confessed deep guilt over Mahesh Bhatt's first marriage ending. Pooja reassured Soni that the marriage was already broken.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 28 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Soni Razdan confessed guilt over Mahesh Bhatt's first marriage.
  • Pooja Bhatt reassured stepmother, stating marriage was already over.
  • Mahesh Bhatt informed Pooja about his new relationship transparently.
  • Family navigated difficult transitions with honesty and grace.

Actor-director Pooja Bhatt has revealed a deeply emotional confession from her stepmother, actress Soni Razdan, about the guilt she carried for years after filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage ended. In a heartfelt conversation, Soni admitted feeling responsible for disrupting Mahesh’s relationship with Pooja’s mother, Kiran Bhatt. Pooja shared this touching moment during an interview on journalist Vickey Lalwani’s YouTube channel, offering rare insight into how her family navigated one of Bollywood’s most talked-about personal chapters with honesty and grace.

Soni Razdan And Pooja Bhatt's Honest Convo

The revelation came during a trip to Coonoor, where Soni and Pooja had a private conversation. “She said, ‘Pooja, I too feel so guilty, felt very guilty,’” Pooja recalled, quoting Soni’s confession. Hearing this, Pooja was moved and immediately reassured her stepmother that she shouldn’t carry such a burden. “I said, ‘Soni, why do you need to feel guilty? You never broke any marriage up.’ That marriage (her father's first marriage to her mom, Lorraine) was long dead,” Pooja explained.

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Mahesh Bhatt’s Honest Approach

Pooja also shared how her father handled the situation with remarkable transparency. Long before the relationship became public, Mahesh personally told his daughter about falling in love with Soni. Recalling that moment, Pooja shared: “He woke me up and said, ‘I have to let you know that I have met this lady, and I am going to be moving out. It doesn’t mean that I love you any less, and I will always be there.”

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Family Handling The Situation With Grace

Despite the emotional complexity, Pooja emphasised that her family managed the difficult period with maturity. “She also said her family handled the difficult period with honesty, decorum, and grace,” she noted while reflecting on the experience. Mahesh Bhatt was married to Lorraine Bright (also referred to as Kiran Bhatt in some reports) before marrying Soni Razdan in 1986, after they met while working on Saaransh. The couple welcomed two daughters, Alia and Shaheen, after their marriage.

Pooja’s openness about this chapter highlights the emotional honesty within her family, showing how even painful transitions can be navigated with understanding and mutual respect. Soni Razdan’s vulnerability in admitting her guilt revealed her deep care for Pooja’s feelings, while Pooja’s reassurance demonstrated her acceptance and emotional maturity toward her stepmother.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Soni Razdan confess to Pooja Bhatt?

Soni Razdan confessed to Pooja Bhatt that she felt guilty for years about disrupting Mahesh Bhatt's first marriage.

How did Pooja Bhatt respond to her stepmother's confession?

Pooja reassured Soni that she didn't need to feel guilty, stating that her father's first marriage was already over.

How did Mahesh Bhatt handle the situation with his daughters?

Mahesh Bhatt was transparent with Pooja, telling her personally about his feelings for Soni and his decision to move out.

When did Mahesh Bhatt marry Soni Razdan?

Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan in 1986 after they met while working on the film Saaransh.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Pooja Bhatt Soni Razdan Mahesh Bhatt Bollywood Family Drama
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