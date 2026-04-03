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The reveal of Ranbir Kapoor’s first look in Ramayana has ignited widespread excitement, but it has also brought an extraordinary piece of cinematic history back into focus. Nearly a century before this ambitious retelling, his great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, had already stepped into the role of Lord Ram, creating a rare generational connection that continues to captivate audiences today.

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When Prithviraj Kapoor Played Lord Ram

(Image Source: Twitter/@KshitizCritic)

Long before modern-day spectacle and visual effects defined mythological storytelling, Prithviraj Kapoor portrayed Lord Ram in Seeta, a Bengali talkie directed by Debaki Bose and produced by the East India Film Company. Released in the early 1930s, the film featured Gul Hamid, Durga Khote as Sita, and Trilok Kapoor as Lava alongside him.

Seeta earned an honorary diploma at the Venice International Film Festival in 1934, becoming the first Indian talkie to be showcased on such an international platform. In doing so, it helped place Indian cinema on the world map during its formative years.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser Sparks Fresh Buzz

Fast forward to today, and Ranbir Kapoor is stepping into the same revered role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The teaser offers fleeting yet powerful glimpses, from regal coronation moments to scenes of exile in Panchavati, capturing a composed and dignified portrayal of Lord Ram. A brief appearance by Yash as Ravana towards the end has only heightened anticipation.

Sharing the teaser, producer Namit Malhotra wrote, "Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self.

"His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world."

A Cinematic Legacy Comes Full Circle

The connection between Prithviraj Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor adds an emotional and historical dimension to this modern retelling. Nearly 90 years apart, two generations of the same family have embodied one of India’s most revered mythological figures on screen.

While Prithviraj Kapoor’s performance belonged to the early talkie era, Ranbir now leads one of the most ambitious cinematic projects ever attempted in Indian cinema, bridging decades of storytelling evolution within a single lineage.

Inside The Scale Of Ramayana

Mounted on an estimated budget of over Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Speaking about the project, Namit Malhotra said, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He further added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible, we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film also marks a first-time collaboration between A.R. Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The ensemble cast includes Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, and Sunny Deol.

Why This Legacy Still Matters

As excitement builds around Ramayana, this rare generational echo offers something deeper than spectacle. It is a reminder of how Indian cinema continues to evolve while staying rooted in its past. From black-and-white frames of the 1930s to today’s grand-scale productions, the portrayal of Lord Ram remains timeless—carried forward by a family that has shaped Indian cinema across generations.