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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBTS Star Jungkook Loses Instagram Access, Leaves ARMYs Worried

BTS Star Jungkook Loses Instagram Access, Leaves ARMYs Worried

Jungkook's Instagram was suspended over alleged intellectual property violation. He reacted with confusion, posting a "?" on TikTok. His account had over 21.61 million followers before disappearing.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The suspension occurs amid BTS's major comeback and global success.

BTS singer Jungkook found himself at the centre of a social media storm this week after his Instagram account suddenly vanished from the platform, leaving millions of fans in a state of disbelief. The unexpected disappearance triggered a wave of concern among ARMYs across the world, who flooded the Internet with questions and theories about what had happened to the singer's account. To add to the confusion, Jungkook himself seemed to have no clear answers either, and his brief reaction on TikTok only deepened the mystery further.

What Happened To Jungkook's Instagram?

On May 27, Jungkook took to his TikTok account and posted a screenshot of a notice he had received, with just a single "?" to go along with it. The notice informed him that his Instagram account had been suspended and that he would lose the account permanently if he did not request a review within 180 days. The suspension date was listed as May 27, 2026, and Jungkook chose BTS's song No.29 as the background audio for the TikTok story.

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Instagram explained that the account was restricted because it allegedly failed to comply with its policies on intellectual property rights, including trademark guidelines. The notice read that his account, or activity on his account, did not follow their policies regarding intellectual property rights. This is not the first time Jungkook has lost his presence on the platform. He had previously deleted his Instagram account in February 2023, which had accumulated around 52.4 million followers at the time. He returned to the platform in July last year with a new account, which had grown to over 21.61 million followers before this suspension.

BTS's Comeback, What's Next

The suspension comes at a time when BTS is riding a massive wave of renewed global popularity. The group, which consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, released their studio album Arirang in March after returning from their mandatory military service. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart with 641,000 equivalent album units in its first week, making it the biggest opening week for any group album in the United States this year and their seventh Billboard number one album.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

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The group also held their first global concert since completing military service, the BTS The Comeback Live Arirang show, which streamed exclusively on Netflix on March 21. BTS has also announced a major anniversary concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 13, which will be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide as part of their ongoing Arirang World Tour. The group recently won the Artist of the Year prize at the American Music Awards and is set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show alongside Madonna and Shakira.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many followers did Jungkook's suspended Instagram account have?

Jungkook's suspended Instagram account had grown to over 21.61 million followers before its suspension.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jungkook BTS Jungkook Jungkook Instagram Jungkook Tik Tok
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