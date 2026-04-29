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HomeElectionTape On BJP Button? Row Erupts In Bengal Polls As Party Alleges EVM Tampering In Diamond Harbour

Tape On BJP Button? Row Erupts In Bengal Polls As Party Alleges EVM Tampering In Diamond Harbour

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP has demanded re-polling in affected areas, with Amit Malviya calling it part of a “Diamond Harbour model”. TMC has denied the charges, instead blaming the Election Commission.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP alleges EVM tampering in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal.
  • Tape reportedly covered BJP button on EVMs at polling stations.
  • BJP demands re-polling citing alleged electoral malpractice by TMC.
  • TMC denies charges, blames Election Commission for poll management.

Fresh controversy has erupted during the second phase of voting in West Bengal, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging electoral malpractice in the Diamond Harbour region, considered a stronghold of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP claimed that in several polling booths in Falta, tape had been placed over the party’s button on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), allegedly preventing voters from selecting the BJP option.

BJP Alleges EVM Tampering, Seeks Re-Poll

Raising serious concerns, BJP leaders accused the ruling TMC of attempting to influence voting through manipulation of EVMs. The party has demanded re-polling in all booths where such alleged irregularities were reported.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, in a post on social media, said that the use of tape effectively removed the option of voting for the BJP at multiple polling stations.

“This is the so-called ‘Diamond Harbour model’, the same model that helped Abhishek Banerjee win the Lok Sabha seat,” he alleged.

ALSO READ | West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Live

TMC Rejects Charges, Targets Election Machinery

The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations, dismissing them as baseless. The party instead blamed the Election Commission and the appointed observer, IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, for lapses in poll management.

TMC leaders also referred to earlier accusations against the observer, claiming that their candidate had been threatened.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Election 2026: Voting Halted In Baranagar After EVM Failures; BJP Flags ‘Fake Machine’ Near Booth

 

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did the BJP make regarding the voting in Diamond Harbour?

The BJP alleged that tape was placed over the BJP button on EVMs in several polling booths, preventing voters from selecting the BJP option.

What action has the BJP demanded in response to the alleged EVM tampering?

The BJP has demanded a re-poll in all booths where they claim such irregularities occurred.

How did the Trinamool Congress respond to the BJP's allegations?

The TMC has denied the allegations, calling them baseless, and instead blamed the Election Commission and the appointed observer for poll management issues.

What specific EVM issue did the BJP claim occurred in Diamond Harbour?

The BJP claimed that tape was used to cover the button for their party on the Electronic Voting Machines.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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