Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP alleges EVM tampering in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal.

Tape reportedly covered BJP button on EVMs at polling stations.

BJP demands re-polling citing alleged electoral malpractice by TMC.

TMC denies charges, blames Election Commission for poll management.

Fresh controversy has erupted during the second phase of voting in West Bengal, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging electoral malpractice in the Diamond Harbour region, considered a stronghold of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP claimed that in several polling booths in Falta, tape had been placed over the party’s button on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), allegedly preventing voters from selecting the BJP option.

BJP Alleges EVM Tampering, Seeks Re-Poll

Raising serious concerns, BJP leaders accused the ruling TMC of attempting to influence voting through manipulation of EVMs. The party has demanded re-polling in all booths where such alleged irregularities were reported.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, in a post on social media, said that the use of tape effectively removed the option of voting for the BJP at multiple polling stations.

“This is the so-called ‘Diamond Harbour model’, the same model that helped Abhishek Banerjee win the Lok Sabha seat,” he alleged.

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TMC Rejects Charges, Targets Election Machinery

The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations, dismissing them as baseless. The party instead blamed the Election Commission and the appointed observer, IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, for lapses in poll management.

TMC leaders also referred to earlier accusations against the observer, claiming that their candidate had been threatened.

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