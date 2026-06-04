Preliminary investigations into the deadly fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area have pointed to a possible short circuit in the building's internal wiring as the cause of the blaze, even as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced a crackdown on unauthorised commercial establishments across south Delhi.

The fire at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast facility on Wednesday claimed multiple lives and triggered scrutiny over alleged violations related to the building's operation and safety compliance.

Investigators examining the scene said early findings indicate that the blaze may have originated from an electrical fault rather than an LPG-related incident.

Short Circuit Under Investigation

According to police officials and fire safety experts, the rapid spread of the fire suggests that a short circuit may have occurred within the building's internal electrical wiring system.

Officials said such intense fires often spread quickly when electrical wiring catches fire, particularly in structures with multiple enclosed spaces.

The investigation also revealed that the building housed two kitchens, one in the basement and another on the top floor.

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LPG Cylinders Found, But No Explosion Detected

Both kitchens contained LPG cylinders, leading investigators to initially examine the possibility of a gas-related incident.

However, officials said there was no evidence of any LPG cylinder explosion during the fire.

The cylinders remained intact, prompting investigators to focus primarily on the building's electrical infrastructure as they work to establish the exact cause of the blaze.

MCD Announces Sealing Drive

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it would begin action against unauthorised commercial establishments operating in South Delhi.

Officials said properties found violating building bye-laws and licence conditions would face sealing action as part of the enforcement drive.

The move follows revelations that the Malviya Nagar property, where the fire occurred, was allegedly operating with multiple irregularities.

Building Had No Sanctioned Plan, Officials Say

A senior MCD official said the building had never previously been booked for any violations despite allegedly lacking a sanctioned building plan.

"It was never brought on record for any violation. The building plan was also never sanctioned," the official said.

Authorities are now examining how the establishment continued operations despite these alleged lapses.

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Questions Over Commercial Activities

Officials have also flagged irregularities linked to a food outlet operating from the ground floor of the building.

According to civic authorities, the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme permits only limited hospitality activities and does not allow commercial kitchens or full-scale restaurant operations.

"Under the B&B scheme, commercial kitchens or full-fledged restaurants are not permitted. Only limited hospitality activity is allowed," an official said.

The findings have intensified scrutiny of the property's operations and raised broader questions about enforcement of safety and licensing norms in similar establishments across the city.