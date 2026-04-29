Bengal Polls: Voting Halted In Baranagar After EVM Failures; BJP Flags ‘Fake Machine'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EVM failures in Baranagar's Ward 72 halted voting.

Multiple EVM replacements caused significant polling delays.

Voters expressed frustration due to extended waiting times.

BJP alleged presence of 'fake EVM' near polling station.

West Bengal Election 2026 EVM Failure: Polling was disrupted in parts of West Bengal on Wednesday after repeated electronic voting machine (EVM) failures brought voting to a halt in Baranagar’s Ward No. 72, triggering anger among voters and fresh political allegations. Officials said the malfunction led to a significant delay in the start of polling, even as voters queued up early to cast their ballots in the high-stakes election phase.

EVM Failures Stall Voting In Baranagar

Voting in Ward No. 72 was reportedly halted after the EVM malfunctioned multiple times. According to local residents, the machine was replaced as many as five times, yet polling could not begin as scheduled.

The delay stretched for nearly two and a half hours, leaving voters frustrated as the situation remained unresolved well past the official start time of 7 am.

“Machine is not working. Voting was to start at 7 am, it is 9:30 am now,” an angry voter told PTI.

VIDEO | Baranagar, West Bengal: Soumita Ghosh, a first time voter, says, "I have been in the queue for about half an hour. I am a first time voter and I am quite excited for what is going to happen inside. It will be a new experience..."#AssemblyPollsWithPTI… https://t.co/dBXgPwdJlI pic.twitter.com/aez7sb7qvG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

Voters Express Frustration

The disruption dampened the enthusiasm of many, including first-time voters who had turned up early to participate in the democratic process.

Soumita Ghosh, a first time voter, says, "I have been in the queue for about half an hour. I am a first time voter and I am quite excited for what is going to happen inside. It will be a new experience..."

ALSO READ: Bengal Elections: BJP Worker Alleges Intimidation At Home By TMC Workers, ‘Threatened Not To Vote’

Despite the delay, many voters chose to remain in line, hoping polling would resume soon.

BJP Alleges ‘Fake EVM’ Near Booth

Amid the technical issues, fresh controversy erupted after BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged irregularities near a polling station in Noapara. BJP candidate Arjun Singh says, "100 metres from the polling booth, a camp has been set up and a fake EVM has been placed. People are being told which button to press. They cannot campaign today... I am filing a complaint with the Election Commission. There is no point in complaining to the police... "

He further claimed that he had received information about dummy EVMs being placed outside booths numbered 82 and 83 in Mayapally, where voters were allegedly being influenced.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Phase 2 Polls: Mamata Vs Suvendu In High-Stakes Showdown

Tensions Rise Amid Ongoing Polling

The developments, technical glitches and allegations of electoral malpractice, have added to tensions in the region. While authorities work to restore normalcy, the incidents underline the challenges faced during large-scale polling exercises.

With voting underway across multiple constituencies, officials are expected to closely monitor sensitive areas to ensure that disruptions do not affect the broader electoral process.