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HomeElectionWest Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Live

West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Live

The Election Commission lifts its exit poll embargo tonight at 6:30 PM. Here is where to watch live projections for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Exit polls for five states release April 29 after 6:30 PM.
  • Results unavailable until voting concludes across all regions.
  • Watch live on TV channels and digital news platforms.

Elections 2026: Exit polls often serve as the first checkpoint after voting ends, especially when multiple states hold elections at the same time. With elections held across West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, attention is now shifting to when early projections will be released and where people can watch them live. These estimates are not final results, but they still shape early narratives. 

The stakes are high this time, as major players are set for a battle in West Bengal, with the Trinamool Congress trying to retain power while the Bharatiya Janata Party eyes breaking Mamata Banerjee's more than a decade-long streak. In Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazagham is fighting against the BJP, trying to make inroads in southern India.   

When Will Exit Polls For These States Be Released?

Exit polls for all five states, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, will be released on April 29 after 6:30 pm. The timing is set by the Election Commission of India, which does not allow any exit poll data to be published until voting in all phases concludes.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2: 18.39% Early Voter Turnout Tests TMC Stronghold

Polling was conducted in April, covering all assembly seats in these states and the Union Territory. This restriction ensures voters are not influenced while voting is still underway. The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on May 4.

Where You Can Watch Exit Poll Results Live

Exit poll results will be available across major television news channels immediately after the embargo lifts. These broadcasts usually include detailed projections, expert analysis, and seat-by-seat estimates. The Exit Polls 2026 can also be viewed on various channels across ABP Network. 

The Exit Polls 2026 can be viewed on ABP News official YouTube channel and ABP Ananda official YouTube channel. Additionally, live updates can be tracked on ABP Live English website. 

ALSO READ: ‘Observers Dancing To BJP’s Tunes’: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Bias Amid Bengal Elections Phase 2 Voting

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the exit polls for the 2026 elections be released?

Exit polls for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be released on April 29 after 6:30 pm, once all voting phases are completed.

Where can I watch the exit poll results live?

Exit poll results will be available on major television news channels and digital platforms like news websites, mobile apps, and live blogs.

What is the significance of exit polls across multiple states?

Exit polls across multiple states offer a broader view of the political sentiment and can indicate shifts in power beyond a single region.

Are exit poll results the final election outcomes?

No, exit polls are early projections and not final results. They can shape initial narratives but may vary from the actual vote count, especially in close contests.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Phase 2 Voting News Mamata Banerjee ELECTIONS West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 BJP Election Results April 29 Exit Polls Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026 Kerala Exit Polls 2026 Assam Exit Polls 2026 Puducherry Exit Polls 2026
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