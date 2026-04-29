West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exit polls for five states release April 29 after 6:30 PM.

Results unavailable until voting concludes across all regions.

Watch live on TV channels and digital news platforms.

Elections 2026: Exit polls often serve as the first checkpoint after voting ends, especially when multiple states hold elections at the same time. With elections held across West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, attention is now shifting to when early projections will be released and where people can watch them live. These estimates are not final results, but they still shape early narratives.

The stakes are high this time, as major players are set for a battle in West Bengal, with the Trinamool Congress trying to retain power while the Bharatiya Janata Party eyes breaking Mamata Banerjee's more than a decade-long streak. In Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazagham is fighting against the BJP, trying to make inroads in southern India.

When Will Exit Polls For These States Be Released?

Exit polls for all five states, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, will be released on April 29 after 6:30 pm. The timing is set by the Election Commission of India, which does not allow any exit poll data to be published until voting in all phases concludes.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2: 18.39% Early Voter Turnout Tests TMC Stronghold

Polling was conducted in April, covering all assembly seats in these states and the Union Territory. This restriction ensures voters are not influenced while voting is still underway. The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on May 4.

Where You Can Watch Exit Poll Results Live

Exit poll results will be available across major television news channels immediately after the embargo lifts. These broadcasts usually include detailed projections, expert analysis, and seat-by-seat estimates. The Exit Polls 2026 can also be viewed on various channels across ABP Network.

The Exit Polls 2026 can be viewed on ABP News official YouTube channel and ABP Ananda official YouTube channel. Additionally, live updates can be tracked on ABP Live English website.

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